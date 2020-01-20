20.01.2020 15:08:06

Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 850 Euro belassen. Die Stimmung unter Investoren für die Papiere des Zahlungsabwicklers bleibe alles in allem optimistisch, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings sei der Anteil der Optimisten zuletzt zurückgegangen./bek/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / 11:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
850,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
781,40 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
8,78%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
778,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,25%
Analyst Name::
Hannes Leitner 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
15:08 Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
15.01.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight Barclays Capital
09.01.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.12.19 Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight Morgan Stanley
21.11.19 Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 778,00 0,08% Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

Aktienempfehlungen

15:43 BBVA Underperform Credit Suisse Group
15:42 QIAGEN Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
15:40 adidas Neutral Credit Suisse Group
15:40 JENOPTIK Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
15:40 Varta Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
15:40 Reckitt Benckiser Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15:39 Vonovia Halten DZ BANK
15:39 Drägerwerk vz Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
15:39 Kering buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
15:39 Infineon Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
15:38 STMicroelectronics buy Kepler Cheuvreux
15:38 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
15:36 Unilever NV buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15:36 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:36 Unilever buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15:35 Siemens buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15:34 Siemens Healthineers Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:30 Fresenius overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:29 Südzucker Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15:29 LEONI Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15:25 KION GROUP Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
15:25 Deutsche Bank Underweight Morgan Stanley
15:23 Commerzbank Underweight Morgan Stanley
15:21 Fresenius Medical Care overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:20 HUGO BOSS Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
15:17 Gerresheimer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:11 Ryanair buy UBS AG
15:09 Deutsche Börse buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
15:08 Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
15:04 Santander Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
15:00 Vodafone Group buy UBS AG
14:59 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
14:58 KION GROUP buy UBS AG
12:33 Fraport Sell Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12:22 EON Neutral UBS AG
12:21 Engie (ex GDF Suez buy UBS AG
12:18 Uniper Sell UBS AG
12:14 National Grid Neutral UBS AG
12:13 Iberdrola SA Neutral UBS AG
12:11 Enel buy UBS AG
11:53 ASOS Underweight Morgan Stanley
11:50 KION GROUP Reduce Baader Bank
11:41 Evonik kaufen DZ BANK
11:41 RWE buy UBS AG
11:35 Vivendi Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:32 JCDecaux Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:27 Scout24 buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:24 SGL Carbon Sell Baader Bank
11:24 FUCHS PETROLUB Reduce Baader Bank
11:24 PUMA overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store