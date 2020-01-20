ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 850 Euro belassen. Die Stimmung unter Investoren für die Papiere des Zahlungsabwicklers bleibe alles in allem optimistisch, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings sei der Anteil der Optimisten zuletzt zurückgegangen./bek/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / 11:58 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



