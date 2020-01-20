Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 850 Euro belassen. Die Stimmung unter Investoren für die Papiere des Zahlungsabwicklers bleibe alles in allem optimistisch, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings sei der Anteil der Optimisten zuletzt zurückgegangen./bek/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / 11:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
850,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
781,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,78%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
778,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,25%
|Analyst Name::
Hannes Leitner
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Morgan Stanley hebt Adyen auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 885 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|12.12.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Adyen auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 800 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|26.08.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS startet Adyen mit 'Buy' - Ziel 850 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|24.07.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für Adyen auf 670 Euro - 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|22.03.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman startet Adyen mit 'Buy' - Ziel 775 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|04.02.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Adyen auf 700 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|28.08.18
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg startet Adyen mit 'Buy' - Ziel 590 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|27.06.18
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|15:08
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
|UBS AG
|15.01.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.01.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.19
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|21.11.19
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|15:08
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
|UBS AG
|15.01.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.01.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.19
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|21.11.19
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|15:08
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
|UBS AG
|09.01.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.19
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|21.11.19
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.19
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|15.01.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.19
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.01.19
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.08.18
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.08.18
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|29.08.19
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|26.08.19
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.19
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.03.19
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.03.19
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|778,00
|0,08%
Aktienempfehlungen
|15:43
|BBVA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:42
|QIAGEN Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:40
|adidas Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:40
|JENOPTIK Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15:40
|Varta Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15:40
|Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:39
|Vonovia Halten
|DZ BANK
|15:39
|Drägerwerk vz Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15:39
|Kering buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:39
|Infineon Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15:38
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15:38
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:36
|Unilever NV buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:36
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:36
|Unilever buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:35
|Siemens buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:34
|Siemens Healthineers Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:30
|Fresenius overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:29
|Südzucker Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:29
|LEONI Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:25
|KION GROUP Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|15:25
|Deutsche Bank Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|15:23
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|15:21
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:20
|HUGO BOSS Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|15:17
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:11
|Ryanair buy
|UBS AG
|15:09
|Deutsche Börse buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:08
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
|UBS AG
|15:04
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:00
|Vodafone Group buy
|UBS AG
|14:59
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:58
|KION GROUP buy
|UBS AG
|12:33
|Fraport Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:22
|EON Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:21
|Engie (ex GDF Suez buy
|UBS AG
|12:18
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|12:14
|National Grid Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:13
|Iberdrola SA Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:11
|Enel buy
|UBS AG
|11:53
|ASOS Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11:50
|KION GROUP Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11:41
|Evonik kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:41
|RWE buy
|UBS AG
|11:35
|Vivendi Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:32
|JCDecaux Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:27
|Scout24 buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:24
|SGL Carbon Sell
|Baader Bank
|11:24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11:24
|PUMA overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.