Warum es in der Krise, also genau jetzt, Sinn macht, einen Sparplan zu starten-w-
21.04.2020 12:49:56

Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 875 Euro belassen. Diese hätten keine Überraschungen parat gehabt, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das zweite Quartal werde für den Zahlungsabwickler allerdings eine Herausforderung. Dem Unternehmen zufolge haben sich die Transaktionen im April stabilisiert./bek/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2020 / 07:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
875,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
792,40 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
10,42%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
855,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,34%
Analyst Name::
Hannes Leitner 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
12:49 Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
12:20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:07 Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.04.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.04.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 819,80 3,80% Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

Aktienempfehlungen

14:59 Elmos Semiconductor Halten DZ BANK
14:19 Vivendi buy HSBC
13:10 SAP buy UBS AG
13:07 Peugeot Neutral UBS AG
13:03 London Stock Exchange (LSE Neutral UBS AG
13:02 Peugeot buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:01 alstria office REIT-AG add Baader Bank
13:00 Santander buy UBS AG
13:00 LOréal Hold HSBC
12:58 BBVA Neutral UBS AG
12:57 Hapag-Lloyd Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:56 AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (B Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:54 Sanofi buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:53 Danone buy UBS AG
12:49 Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
12:46 Lloyds Banking Group buy UBS AG
12:46 HSBC Neutral UBS AG
12:39 Ceconomy St Halten Independent Research GmbH
12:34 Drägerwerk vz Hold Warburg Research
12:32 LEONI Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
12:31 Sartorius vz buy Warburg Research
12:29 Danone buy Kepler Cheuvreux
12:29 LEONI Kauf Independent Research GmbH
12:28 Sartorius vz Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
12:27 SAP Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
12:26 VINCI Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
12:24 SAP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:22 KION GROUP Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:19 AstraZeneca buy Kepler Cheuvreux
12:17 Danone Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:06 Ceconomy St Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
11:49 Ceconomy St Hold HSBC
11:43 Deutsche Börse buy HSBC
11:30 Vivendi Outperform Credit Suisse Group
11:18 NORMA Group buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:07 Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:01 Danone buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:57 Allianz buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:56 Salzgitter Hold Deutsche Bank AG
10:55 Siemens Healthineers Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
10:54 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:54 RWE Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
10:50 SAP add Baader Bank
10:29 SAP overweight Barclays Capital
10:14 Sartorius vz Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:03 Philips buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:01 Bayer buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:59 Sartorius vz overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:51 Commerzbank Hold Deutsche Bank AG
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store