ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 875 Euro belassen. Diese hätten keine Überraschungen parat gehabt, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das zweite Quartal werde für den Zahlungsabwickler allerdings eine Herausforderung. Dem Unternehmen zufolge haben sich die Transaktionen im April stabilisiert./bek/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2020 / 07:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
875,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
792,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,42%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
855,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,34%
|Analyst Name::
Hannes Leitner
|KGV*:
-
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Adyen auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 832 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|11:12
|Wirecard-Konkurrent Adyen legt kräftig zu (dpa-AFX)
|27.02.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Adyen auf 'Conviction Buy List' - Ziel 1210 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|27.02.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Morgan Stanley hebt Adyen auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 885 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|12.12.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Adyen auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 800 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|26.08.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS startet Adyen mit 'Buy' - Ziel 850 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|24.07.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für Adyen auf 670 Euro - 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|22.03.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman startet Adyen mit 'Buy' - Ziel 775 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|04.02.19
|mehr
|12:49
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
|UBS AG
|12:20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:07
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.04.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.04.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|819,80
|3,80%
