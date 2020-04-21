ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 875 Euro belassen. Diese hätten keine Überraschungen parat gehabt, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das zweite Quartal werde für den Zahlungsabwickler allerdings eine Herausforderung. Dem Unternehmen zufolge haben sich die Transaktionen im April stabilisiert./bek/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2020 / 07:39 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



