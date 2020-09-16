Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen vor dem Kapitalmarkttag des Zahlungsabwicklers auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1583 Euro belassen. Er rechne mit einer aufschlussreichen Veranstaltung, aber nicht mit größeren Ankündigungen seitens des Unternehmens, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.09.2020 / 11:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1.583,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1.399,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,11%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.439,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,01%
|Analyst Name::
Hannes Leitner
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|13:19
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
|UBS AG
|25.08.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.08.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.08.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.08.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|1.439,00
|2,71%
