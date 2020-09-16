ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen vor dem Kapitalmarkttag des Zahlungsabwicklers auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1583 Euro belassen. Er rechne mit einer aufschlussreichen Veranstaltung, aber nicht mit größeren Ankündigungen seitens des Unternehmens, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.09.2020 / 11:06 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



