16.09.2020 13:19:28

Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen vor dem Kapitalmarkttag des Zahlungsabwicklers auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1583 Euro belassen. Er rechne mit einer aufschlussreichen Veranstaltung, aber nicht mit größeren Ankündigungen seitens des Unternehmens, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.09.2020 / 11:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
1.583,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1.399,50 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
13,11%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1.439,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,01%
Analyst Name::
Hannes Leitner 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 1.439,00 2,71%

