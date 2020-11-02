02.11.2020 12:24:41

Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1817 Euro belassen. Das Geschäft mit Zahlungen außerhalb der Tourismusbranche bleibe wohl auf seinem auffällig starken Wachstumskurs, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Zahlungsabwickler bleibe sein "Top Pick" im europäischen Branchenumfeld./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2020 / 00:43 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2020 / 00:43 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
1.817,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1.448,50 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
25,44%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1.464,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,11%
Analyst Name::
Hannes Leitner 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
12:24 Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
29.10.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Halten DZ BANK
29.10.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.10.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.10.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 1.464,00 -1,84% Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

Aktienempfehlungen

14:12 Air Liquide buy UBS AG
14:05 BASF Neutral UBS AG
13:57 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral UBS AG
13:55 Reckitt Benckiser buy UBS AG
13:44 Danone Sell UBS AG
13:28 Beiersdorf Sell UBS AG
13:16 Novo Nordisk Neutral UBS AG
13:15 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Outperform Credit Suisse Group
12:52 TOTAL buy UBS AG
12:51 SAFRAN Neutral UBS AG
12:50 Ryanair buy UBS AG
12:33 Siemens Healthineers Neutral UBS AG
12:30 Deutsche Börse overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:28 Airbus Halten Independent Research GmbH
12:26 Deutsche Börse kaufen Independent Research GmbH
12:25 Prosus buy UBS AG
12:24 Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
12:24 Telefonica Deutschland buy UBS AG
12:22 Orange buy UBS AG
12:21 STRATEC buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12:12 Deutsche Bank Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
12:11 Nestlé buy Kepler Cheuvreux
12:11 Novartis buy UBS AG
12:10 AIXTRON Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:56 Novo Nordisk Outperform Credit Suisse Group
11:55 TOTAL Neutral Credit Suisse Group
11:32 SAFRAN Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:30 Volvo AB (B buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:29 MTU Aero Engines Verkaufen Independent Research GmbH
11:29 Ryanair Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
11:28 TOTAL buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:20 Knaus Tabbert Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
11:15 Beiersdorf Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
10:52 Beiersdorf Hold Warburg Research
10:45 Ryanair Outperform Bernstein Research
10:45 Air Liquide Outperform Bernstein Research
10:45 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:44 Ryanair overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:44 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:43 Wizz Air Outperform Bernstein Research
10:43 Air France-KLM market-perform Bernstein Research
10:43 Ryanair buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:39 Siemens Energy Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10:35 Air France-KLM Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:05 Fresenius Neutral Credit Suisse Group
10:02 Fresenius Medical Care Neutral Credit Suisse Group
09:42 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner buy Warburg Research
09:42 Telefonica Deutschland buy Warburg Research
09:41 TAG Immobilien buy Warburg Research
09:41 Hypoport buy Warburg Research
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store