Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1817 Euro belassen. Das Geschäft mit Zahlungen außerhalb der Tourismusbranche bleibe wohl auf seinem auffällig starken Wachstumskurs, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Zahlungsabwickler bleibe sein "Top Pick" im europäischen Branchenumfeld./tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2020 / 00:43 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2020 / 00:43 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1.817,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1.448,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25,44%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.464,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,11%
|Analyst Name::
Hannes Leitner
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|1.464,00
|-1,84%
