NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Papiere von Adyen nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 1000 Euro auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die Umsatzentwicklung des Zahlungsabwicklers sei besser als befürchtet gewesen, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Profitabilität leide derweil unter Investitionen in künftiges Wachstum./ag/kro



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2020 / 08:28 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.