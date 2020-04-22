NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach einem Zwischenbericht auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 1000 Euro belassen. Die Indikationen für das erste Quartal hätten die Anleger in ihrer Ansicht bestärkt, dass der Zahlungsabwickler trotz der Corona-Krise im laufenden Jahr ein prozentual zweistelliges Wachstum erreichen werde, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/kro



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2020 / 20:50 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.