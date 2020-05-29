Alle Infos zum Bilanzchaos bei Wirecard - und welche Aktien die Profis jetzt empfehlen. In der neuen Ausgabe von €uro am Sonntag.
29.05.2020 10:20:42

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 1000 auf 1365 Euro angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analyst Mohammed Moawalla erhöhte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für den niederländischen Zahlungsabwickler und traut der Aktie noch deutliches Aufwärtspotenzial zu. Seinen Optimismus begründete er unter anderem mit der weiter zunehmenden Nutzung von Bezahlkarten und den noch schneller steigenden Ausgaben im Online-Handel. Aktuell sei Adyens Wachstumspotenzial noch unterbewertet./tav/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.05.2020 / 23:04 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
1.365,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
1.122,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
21,66%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1.153,50 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,34%
Analyst Name::
Mohammed Moawalla 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 1.153,50 2,76% Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

