Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 1000 auf 1365 Euro angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analyst Mohammed Moawalla erhöhte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für den niederländischen Zahlungsabwickler und traut der Aktie noch deutliches Aufwärtspotenzial zu. Seinen Optimismus begründete er unter anderem mit der weiter zunehmenden Nutzung von Bezahlkarten und den noch schneller steigenden Ausgaben im Online-Handel. Aktuell sei Adyens Wachstumspotenzial noch unterbewertet./tav/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.05.2020 / 23:04 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1.365,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
1.122,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21,66%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.153,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,34%
|Analyst Name::
Mohammed Moawalla
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Adyen auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 832 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|21.04.20
|Wirecard-Konkurrent Adyen legt kräftig zu (dpa-AFX)
|27.02.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Adyen auf 'Conviction Buy List' - Ziel 1210 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|27.02.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Morgan Stanley hebt Adyen auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 885 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|12.12.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Adyen auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 800 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|26.08.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS startet Adyen mit 'Buy' - Ziel 850 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|24.07.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für Adyen auf 670 Euro - 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|22.03.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman startet Adyen mit 'Buy' - Ziel 775 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|04.02.19
|mehr
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|1.153,50
|2,76%
