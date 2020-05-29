NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 1000 auf 1365 Euro angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analyst Mohammed Moawalla erhöhte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für den niederländischen Zahlungsabwickler und traut der Aktie noch deutliches Aufwärtspotenzial zu. Seinen Optimismus begründete er unter anderem mit der weiter zunehmenden Nutzung von Bezahlkarten und den noch schneller steigenden Ausgaben im Online-Handel. Aktuell sei Adyens Wachstumspotenzial noch unterbewertet./tav/edh



