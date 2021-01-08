Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 1900 auf 2100 Euro angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die positive Einschätzung des Zahlungsdienstleisters fuße unter anderem auf einem noch stärkeren Wachstum des kontaktlosen Bezahlens, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Für Adyen spreche zudem die hervorragende Technologie./mf/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 00:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2.100,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
1.720,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,06%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.740,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,65%
|Analyst Name::
Mohammed Moawalla
|KGV*:
-
