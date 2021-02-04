Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Papiere von Adyen nach Zahlen von eBay mit einem Kursziel von 2100 Euro auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die Signale der Amerikaner sprächen für eine Beschleunigung in der Verschiebung der Zahlungsabwicklungen an Adyen, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2021 / 07:09 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2.100,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
1.866,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,54%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.873,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,09%
|Analyst Name::
Mohammed Moawalla
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|1.873,50
|3,17%
