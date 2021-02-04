NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Papiere von Adyen nach Zahlen von eBay mit einem Kursziel von 2100 Euro auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die Signale der Amerikaner sprächen für eine Beschleunigung in der Verschiebung der Zahlungsabwicklungen an Adyen, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2021 / 07:09 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





