04.02.2021 13:00:08

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Papiere von Adyen nach Zahlen von eBay mit einem Kursziel von 2100 Euro auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die Signale der Amerikaner sprächen für eine Beschleunigung in der Verschiebung der Zahlungsabwicklungen an Adyen, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2021 / 07:09 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
2.100,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
1.866,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
12,54%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1.873,50 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,09%
Analyst Name::
Mohammed Moawalla 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
13:00 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.01.21 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.01.21 Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
11.01.21 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight Barclays Capital
08.01.21 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 1.873,50 3,17% Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

Aktienempfehlungen

14:12 Unilever Underperform RBC Capital Markets
14:11 Home24 buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
13:51 Bayer kaufen DZ BANK
13:27 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A buy UBS AG
13:27 Vodafone Group overweight Barclays Capital
13:26 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:26 Unilever Sell UBS AG
13:26 Novo Nordisk overweight Barclays Capital
13:25 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG
13:25 Volvo AB (B Neutral UBS AG
13:12 Renault overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:11 HAMBORNER REIT buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:11 Roche Outperform Bernstein Research
13:10 Shel b Outperform Bernstein Research
13:10 Unilever Underperform Bernstein Research
13:09 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri Sell Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:08 Novo Nordisk Neutral Credit Suisse Group
13:08 GlaxoSmithKline Underperform Credit Suisse Group
13:07 Nokia Neutral Credit Suisse Group
13:07 Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
13:07 Santander Neutral Credit Suisse Group
13:06 Volvo AB (B Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
13:06 Glencore Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13:05 Unilever buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:04 Roche buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:04 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:04 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:03 Shel b overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:02 Unilever Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:02 Unilever buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:01 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:01 Roche Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:01 Nokia Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:00 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:00 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:56 Deutsche Euroshop kaufen DZ BANK
12:55 Hannover Rück kaufen DZ BANK
12:55 INDUS Hold Independent Research GmbH
11:57 Infineon buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:52 Daimler kaufen Independent Research GmbH
11:51 Deutsche Bank Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:50 DWS Group GmbH & buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:49 Daimler buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:49 CANCOM buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
11:48 ProSiebenSat1 Media Underperform Credit Suisse Group
11:47 Sartorius vz Sell UBS AG
11:47 Siemens Equal weight Barclays Capital
11:46 Fresenius Medical Care Neutral Credit Suisse Group
11:45 Daimler buy Warburg Research
11:45 CANCOM buy Warburg Research
App Store Play Store
© 2021 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store