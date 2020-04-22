Warum es in der Krise, also genau jetzt, Sinn macht, einen Sparplan zu starten-w-
22.04.2020 07:54:15

Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Adyen nach Zahlen von 832 auf 920 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Sandeep Deshpande kürzte zwar in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie seine Erwartungen für den niederländischen Zahlungsabwickler, das Kursziel aber steige, da es nunmehr auf den Annahmen ab 2020 basiere. Adyen sollte nach 2024 zu Wachstumsraten ähnlich denen des Wettbewerbs zurückkehren./tav/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2020 / 19:26 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.04.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight
Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
920,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
863,60 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
6,53%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
855,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,60%
Analyst Name::
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
08:57 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:54 Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.04.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
21.04.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 855,00 -1,72% Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

Aktienempfehlungen

09:22 Airbus Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:21 SAFRAN Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:10 PUMA buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:08 Vivendi Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:57 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:57 Givaudan Underweight Barclays Capital
08:55 Kering Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:53 Credit Suisse (CS Hold HSBC
08:12 SAP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:07 Rolls-Royce buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:06 Rheinmetall buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:06 Airbus Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:06 SAFRAN buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:05 MTU Aero Engines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:00 SAP overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:54 Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:53 Rolls-Royce Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:52 MTU Aero Engines Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:24 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.20 Fresenius Medical Care overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.20 Kering buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.04.20 Vivendi overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.20 Kering Outperform RBC Capital Markets
21.04.20 TRATON Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.20 SAP buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.04.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.04.20 Peugeot Underperform RBC Capital Markets
21.04.20 Siemens Healthineers Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
21.04.20 Kering market-perform Bernstein Research
21.04.20 SAP Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.04.20 Wacker Neuson buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.04.20 PUMA overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.20 Siemens buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.20 Danone Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.20 Danone Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.04.20 Danone Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
21.04.20 IBM Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.04.20 Amazon buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.04.20 Elmos Semiconductor Halten DZ BANK
21.04.20 Vivendi buy HSBC
21.04.20 SAP buy UBS AG
21.04.20 Peugeot Neutral UBS AG
21.04.20 London Stock Exchange (LSE Neutral UBS AG
21.04.20 Peugeot buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.04.20 alstria office REIT-AG add Baader Bank
21.04.20 Santander buy UBS AG
21.04.20 LOréal Hold HSBC
21.04.20 BBVA Neutral UBS AG
21.04.20 Hapag-Lloyd Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.20 AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (B Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store