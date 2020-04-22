NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Adyen nach Zahlen von 832 auf 920 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Sandeep Deshpande kürzte zwar in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie seine Erwartungen für den niederländischen Zahlungsabwickler, das Kursziel aber steige, da es nunmehr auf den Annahmen ab 2020 basiere. Adyen sollte nach 2024 zu Wachstumsraten ähnlich denen des Wettbewerbs zurückkehren./tav/mis



