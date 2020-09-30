30.09.2020 13:50:18

Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach dem Kapitalmarkttag des Zahlungsabwicklers auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 1590 Euro belassen. Um neue Produkte und eine neue Strategie sei es nicht gegangen, die Niederländer blieben bei ihrem gut funktionierenden Geschäftsmodell, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Überraschungen gebe es daher keine./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.09.2020 / 22:49 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.09.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight
Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
1.590,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1.560,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1,92%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1.579,50 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,66%
Analyst Name::
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

