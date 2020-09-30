Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach dem Kapitalmarkttag des Zahlungsabwicklers auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 1590 Euro belassen. Um neue Produkte und eine neue Strategie sei es nicht gegangen, die Niederländer blieben bei ihrem gut funktionierenden Geschäftsmodell, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Überraschungen gebe es daher keine./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.09.2020 / 22:49 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.09.2020 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1.590,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1.560,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,92%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.579,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,66%
|Analyst Name::
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
