NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach dem Kapitalmarkttag des Zahlungsabwicklers auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 1590 Euro belassen. Um neue Produkte und eine neue Strategie sei es nicht gegangen, die Niederländer blieben bei ihrem gut funktionierenden Geschäftsmodell, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Überraschungen gebe es daher keine./ajx/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.09.2020 / 22:49 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.09.2020 / 00:15 / BST



