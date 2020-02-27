Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Adyen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 650 Euro belassen. Die Umsatzentwicklung des Anbieters von Bezahlsystemen sei ermutigend, schrieb Analyst James Goodman in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Schwächer entwickelt habe sich aber dessen Profitabilität./tih/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2020 / 07:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.02.2020 / 07:58 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
