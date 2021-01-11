Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 1060 auf 1330 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Underweight" belassen. Der Zahlungsabwickler dürfte seine hervorragende Entwicklung fortsetzen, schrieb Analyst James Goodman in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Bewertung dürfte aber zunehmend in den Fokus rücken./ag/men
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 20:44 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2021 / 05:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1.330,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
1.766,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-24,69%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.742,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-23,65%
|Analyst Name::
James Goodman
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|ADYEN IM FOKUS: Geht dem Corona-Profiteur der Schub aus? (dpa-AFX)
|23.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Adyen auf 'Conviction Buy List' - Ziel 1900 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|11.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Adyen auf 1900 Euro - 'Conviction Buy List' (dpa-AFX)
|06.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Adyen auf 'Conviction Buy List' - Ziel 1700 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|24.09.20
|Adyen-Mitgründer Arnout Schuijff verlässt Unternehmen zum Jahreswechsel (dpa-AFX)
|24.09.20
|Bezahldienst Klarna holt sich 650 Millionen Dollar bei Investoren (dpa-AFX)
|15.09.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Adyen auf 1608 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|24.08.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Citigroup hebt Ziel für Adyen auf 1445 Euro - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|21.08.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|13:34
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
|UBS AG
|13:32
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.21
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.12.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.12.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|13:34
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
|UBS AG
|13:32
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.21
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.12.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.12.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|13:34
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
|UBS AG
|08.01.21
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.12.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.12.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.11.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|13:32
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.08.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.07.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|29.10.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Halten
|DZ BANK
|21.09.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Halten
|DZ BANK
|21.08.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.07.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|16.07.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|1.742,00
|-1,47%
Aktienempfehlungen
|14:53
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:47
|Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:16
|flatexDEGIRO buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13:59
|BioNTech (ADRs buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:56
|EON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:55
|RWE overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:54
|Iberdrola SA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:54
|Airbus buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:53
|Fielmann kaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|13:53
|Rheinmetall kaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|13:53
|Engie (ex GDF Suez overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:52
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:52
|flatexDEGIRO buy
|Warburg Research
|13:50
|Enel overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:47
|TeamViewer buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:42
|Adler Modemärkte Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:42
|NORMA Group Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:41
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:40
|Siemens buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:39
|Drägerwerk vz Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:39
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:39
|Fielmann buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:37
|JCDecaux Sell
|UBS AG
|13:36
|SAP Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:35
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|13:34
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
|UBS AG
|13:32
|Barclays buy
|UBS AG
|13:32
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:32
|Santander buy
|UBS AG
|13:31
|Ströer Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|13:29
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|13:27
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:22
|TeamViewer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:21
|Enel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:21
|Iberdrola SA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:21
|TeamViewer buy
|Warburg Research
|13:21
|flatexDEGIRO buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:17
|ASML NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:17
|Tesla Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:17
|Commerzbank Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:16
|easyJet Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:15
|Netflix Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:44
|MTU Aero Engines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:43
|Rolls-Royce Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:34
|EON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:33
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:30
|LafargeHolcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:01
|Alphabet A (ex Google buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:05
|Just Eat Takeawaycom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:43
|flatexDEGIRO buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.