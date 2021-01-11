LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 1060 auf 1330 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Underweight" belassen. Der Zahlungsabwickler dürfte seine hervorragende Entwicklung fortsetzen, schrieb Analyst James Goodman in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Bewertung dürfte aber zunehmend in den Fokus rücken./ag/men



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 20:44 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2021 / 05:00 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.