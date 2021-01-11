11.01.2021 13:32:31

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 1060 auf 1330 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Underweight" belassen. Der Zahlungsabwickler dürfte seine hervorragende Entwicklung fortsetzen, schrieb Analyst James Goodman in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Bewertung dürfte aber zunehmend in den Fokus rücken./ag/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 20:44 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2021 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
1.330,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
1.766,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-24,69%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1.742,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-23,65%
Analyst Name::
James Goodman 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 1.742,00 -1,47% Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

Aktienempfehlungen

