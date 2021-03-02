02.03.2021 20:39:06

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach den vorgelegten Jahreszahlen der Supermarktkette auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 22 Euro belassen. Analyst Borja Olcese aktualisierte laut einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zwar seine Schätzungen, für das Anlageurteil und das Kursziel gebe es jedoch keine Änderungen./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.03.2021 / 18:12 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.03.2021 / 18:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
22,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
21,81 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
0,87%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
21,83 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,78%
Analyst Name::
Borja Olcese 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
20:39 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.02.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold Credit Suisse Group
18.02.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Equal weight Barclays Capital
17.02.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.02.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) 21,83 -0,37% Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

Aktienempfehlungen

21:01 Flutter Entertainment Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
20:39 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20:38 HUGO BOSS Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20:38 SAFRAN buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20:38 Global Fashion Group (GFG buy Baader Bank
17:45 ExxonMobil buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17:35 ProSiebenSat1 Media kaufen DZ BANK
15:30 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14:19 PATRIZIA Immobilien Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
12:51 SAFRAN Neutral Credit Suisse Group
12:44 Henkel vz Neutral Credit Suisse Group
12:39 Valeo SA overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:30 AIXTRON Halten Independent Research GmbH
12:29 BASF Halten Independent Research GmbH
12:08 Danone Underperform Bernstein Research
11:56 Sanofi Sell Deutsche Bank AG
11:56 Airbus Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:46 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:45 KION GROUP buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:45 Fraport buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:19 Danone buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:18 Global Fashion Group (GFG buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:18 KION GROUP Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:18 Flutter Entertainment buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:17 Danone Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:13 Allianz buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:12 Medios buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:07 Sixt buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:04 Danone Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:04 BAT overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:01 PUMA buy Warburg Research
11:00 KION GROUP buy Warburg Research
10:59 BMW buy Warburg Research
10:58 TeamViewer buy Warburg Research
10:57 Sixt buy Warburg Research
10:55 ING Group buy UBS AG
10:54 Amadeus IT Neutral UBS AG
10:54 EssilorLuxottica Neutral UBS AG
10:52 KION GROUP buy UBS AG
10:52 AstraZeneca buy UBS AG
10:41 HelloFresh Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:00 Danone overweight Barclays Capital
08:59 MorphoSys Equal weight Barclays Capital
08:44 HelloFresh overweight Barclays Capital
08:41 Sixt add Baader Bank
08:24 New Work Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08:23 BASF Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08:19 Bayer buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08:18 KION GROUP add Baader Bank
08:11 KION GROUP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
App Store Play Store
© 2021 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store