Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach den vorgelegten Jahreszahlen der Supermarktkette auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 22 Euro belassen. Analyst Borja Olcese aktualisierte laut einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zwar seine Schätzungen, für das Anlageurteil und das Kursziel gebe es jedoch keine Änderungen./ck/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.03.2021 / 18:12 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.03.2021 / 18:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
22,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
21,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,87%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
21,83 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,78%
|Analyst Name::
Borja Olcese
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Handelskonzern Ahold Delhaize verdient 2020 trotz Umsatzsprung weniger (dpa-AFX)
|17.02.21
|Handelskonzern Ahold Delhaize wird erneut etwas optimistischer (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ahold Delhaize auf 'Neutral'; Ziel hoch auf 23 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|16.09.20
|Supermarktkonzern Ahold Delhaize steigert Gewinn und erhöht Prognose (dpa-AFX)
|05.08.20
|Handelskonzern Ahold Delhaize rechnet mit steigenden Kosten in der Corona-Krise (dpa-AFX)
|07.05.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ahold Delhaize auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 25,50 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|22.04.20
|Coronavirus treibt Geschäft von Handelskonzern Ahold Delhaize (dpa-AFX)
|07.04.20
|Handelskonzern Ahold Delhaize schneidet besser als erwartet ab (dpa-AFX)
|12.02.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|21,83
|-0,37%
