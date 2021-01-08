08.01.2021 21:31:40

Akzo Nobel buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 114 auf 117 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die Aktie des Farbenkonzerns sei zuletzt anderen Branchenwerten hinterher gehinkt und sie halte dies für nicht gerechtfertigt, schrieb Analystin Georgina Iwamoto in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Sie berücksichtigte operative Verbesserungen und bessere Preistrends in ihren Schätzungen./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 18:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel N.V. buy
Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
117,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
- 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Georgina Iwamoto 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
08.01.21 Akzo Nobel buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.12.20 Akzo Nobel buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.12.20 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
07.12.20 Akzo Nobel overweight Morgan Stanley
03.12.20 Akzo Nobel overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aktienempfehlungen

08.01.21 Air Liquide Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 Aroundtown SA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.01.21 Akzo Nobel buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 Pfizer Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 NORMA Group buy Baader Bank
08.01.21 Fielmann add Baader Bank
08.01.21 Symrise Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.01.21 Commerzbank Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
08.01.21 Walmart Outperform Credit Suisse Group
08.01.21 SAFRAN buy Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
08.01.21 HeidelbergCement kaufen Independent Research GmbH
08.01.21 Diageo buy Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
08.01.21 Dermapharm buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.01.21 LafargeHolcim buy UBS AG
08.01.21 Credit Suisse (CS Neutral UBS AG
08.01.21 Henkel vz overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.01.21 flatexDEGIRO buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.01.21 BVB (Borussia Dortmund buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.01.21 Merck Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
08.01.21 Credit Suisse (CS Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
08.01.21 Credit Suisse (CS overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.01.21 Publicis Neutral Credit Suisse Group
08.01.21 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Outperform Credit Suisse Group
08.01.21 MorphoSys Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
08.01.21 Sanofi overweight Morgan Stanley
08.01.21 Novartis overweight Morgan Stanley
08.01.21 Bayer overweight Morgan Stanley
08.01.21 Roche Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
08.01.21 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 Delivery Hero Halten Independent Research GmbH
08.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
08.01.21 Henkel vz buy Warburg Research
08.01.21 Fielmann Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08.01.21 Valeo SA Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 Rolls-Royce buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 MTU Aero Engines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 Rheinmetall buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 Airbus Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 Siemens Healthineers Halten DZ BANK
08.01.21 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 Renault buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 HELLA GmbH & buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 BMW Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 Dermapharm buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.01.21 Beiersdorf Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.01.21 Roche Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.01.21 CRH overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
App Store Play Store
© 2021 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store