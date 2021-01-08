Akzo Nobel buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 114 auf 117 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die Aktie des Farbenkonzerns sei zuletzt anderen Branchenwerten hinterher gehinkt und sie halte dies für nicht gerechtfertigt, schrieb Analystin Georgina Iwamoto in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Sie berücksichtigte operative Verbesserungen und bessere Preistrends in ihren Schätzungen./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 18:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel N.V. buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
117,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Georgina Iwamoto
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|WDH/ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 90 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|21.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 90 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|21.10.20
|Akzo Nobel steigert Betriebsergebnis dank Kostensenkungen deutlich (dpa-AFX)
|21.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 100 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|22.07.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 78 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|22.07.20
|Akzo Nobel erwartet auch im zweiten Halbjahr Corona-Auswirkungen (dpa-AFX)
|22.07.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman lässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Conviction Buy List' - Ziel 93 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|17.07.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Reduce' - Ziel hoch auf 78 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|14.07.20
|mehr
Aktien in diesem Artikel
