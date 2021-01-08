NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 114 auf 117 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die Aktie des Farbenkonzerns sei zuletzt anderen Branchenwerten hinterher gehinkt und sie halte dies für nicht gerechtfertigt, schrieb Analystin Georgina Iwamoto in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Sie berücksichtigte operative Verbesserungen und bessere Preistrends in ihren Schätzungen./tih/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 18:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



