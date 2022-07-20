Akzo Nobel Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis habe etwa auf Höhe der Markterwartungen gelegen, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion auf den Quartalsbericht. Das neue Sparprogramm des Lackherstellers wertet er positiv./ag/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 06:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 06:37 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel N.V. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
85,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Geoff Haire
|KGV*:
-
