20.07.2022 12:42:02

Akzo Nobel Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis habe etwa auf Höhe der Markterwartungen gelegen, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion auf den Quartalsbericht. Das neue Sparprogramm des Lackherstellers wertet er positiv./ag/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 06:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 06:37 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

