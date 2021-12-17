Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 126 auf 135 Euro angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser passte in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenausblick ihre Schätzungen an die aktuellen Marktbedingungen an und verschob den Bewertungshorizont für die Werte in die Zukunft. Akzo und Covestro sind ihre beiden Top-Empfehlungen auf der Liste besonders überzeugender Anlagemöglichkeiten./tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.12.2021 / 19:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel N.V. Conviction Buy List
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
135,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Georgina Fraser
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Akzo Nobel auf 93 Euro - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|21.10.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Ziel für Akzo Nobel auf 133 Euro - 'Conv. Buy List' (dpa-AFX)
|07.09.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Conviction Buy List' (dpa-AFX)
|21.07.21
|AkzoNobel legt deutlich zu - Hohe Rohstoffpreise belasten (dpa-AFX)
|21.07.21
|Akzo Nobel dank Sparprogramm mit mehr Gewinn (dpa-AFX)
|17.02.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 96 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|19.01.21
|WDH/ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 90 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|21.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 90 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|21.10.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|07:41
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.12.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.12.21
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.21
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|07:41
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.12.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.12.21
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.21
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|07:41
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.12.21
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.21
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|20.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.07.20
|Akzo Nobel Reduce
|Baader Bank
|14.07.20
|Akzo Nobel Reduce
|Baader Bank
|21.02.20
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|07.12.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Aktienempfehlungen
|14:35
|Daimler Hold
|HSBC
|14:33
|Michelin Buy
|UBS AG
|14:32
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|14:23
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:11
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|14:10
|HeidelbergCement Buy
|UBS AG
|13:54
|Santander Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:53
|Novartis Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:43
|Oracle Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:42
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|UBS AG
|13:40
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|UBS AG
|13:39
|ASOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:39
|Zalando Buy
|UBS AG
|12:23
|Scout24 Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:20
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|Baader Bank
|10:17
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10:14
|FedEx Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:06
|Dermapharm Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:02
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:48
|FedEx Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:47
|ASOS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:46
|BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:45
|S&T Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09:45
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|09:40
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:38
|S&T Buy
|Warburg Research
|08:37
|Aurubis Buy
|Baader Bank
|08:22
|RATIONAL Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:47
|Siemens Healthineers Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07:45
|METRO Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07:42
|Clariant Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:41
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:41
|Givaudan Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:40
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:39
|LANXESS Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:39
|Symrise Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:38
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:37
|BASF Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:37
|Evonik Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.21
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|adidas Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.21
|METRO Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|Airbus Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.12.21
|BioNTech Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|16.12.21
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.12.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.12.21
|Ceconomy St. Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.12.21
|Aroundtown Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.12.21
|RATIONAL Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.12.21
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.