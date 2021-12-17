DAX 15.480 -1,0%  MDAX 34.339 -0,4%  Dow 35.663 -0,7%  Nasdaq 15.782 -0,5%  Gold 1.805 0,3%  TecDAX 3.788 -1,0%  EStoxx50 4.149 -1,3%  Nikkei 28.546 -1,8%  Dollar 1,1308 -0,2%  Öl 73,8 -1,1% 
17.12.2021 07:41:46

Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 126 auf 135 Euro angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser passte in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenausblick ihre Schätzungen an die aktuellen Marktbedingungen an und verschob den Bewertungshorizont für die Werte in die Zukunft. Akzo und Covestro sind ihre beiden Top-Empfehlungen auf der Liste besonders überzeugender Anlagemöglichkeiten./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.12.2021 / 19:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel N.V. Conviction Buy List
Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
135,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
- 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Conviction Buy List 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Georgina Fraser 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

