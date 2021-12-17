NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 126 auf 135 Euro angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser passte in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenausblick ihre Schätzungen an die aktuellen Marktbedingungen an und verschob den Bewertungshorizont für die Werte in die Zukunft. Akzo und Covestro sind ihre beiden Top-Empfehlungen auf der Liste besonders überzeugender Anlagemöglichkeiten./tih/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.12.2021 / 19:30 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.