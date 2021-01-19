Alstom overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom nach Eckdaten zum dritten Geschäftsquartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 52 Euro belassen. Der Auftragseingang habe seine Prognose leicht übertroffen, die Konsensschätzung aber verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Der Umsatz des Zugherstellers sei etwas besser als von ihm und vom Markt erwartet ausgefallen./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 06:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 07:07 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Alstom S.A. overweight
|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
52,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
46,59 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,61%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
47,75 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,90%
|Analyst Name::
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alstom S.A.
|47,75
|4,39%
