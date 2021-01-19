NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom nach Eckdaten zum dritten Geschäftsquartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 52 Euro belassen. Der Auftragseingang habe seine Prognose leicht übertroffen, die Konsensschätzung aber verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Der Umsatz des Zugherstellers sei etwas besser als von ihm und vom Markt erwartet ausgefallen./edh/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 06:58 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 07:07 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.