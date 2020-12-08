NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für Aurubis vor Jahreszahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 57 Euro belassen. Trotz verbesserter operativer Entwicklung

stützten die anspruchsvolle Bewertung und eine nur begrenzt hilfreiche Kupferpreisentwicklung sein "Underweight"-Votum, schrieb Analyst Ioannis Masvoulas in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.12.2020 / 18:03 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



