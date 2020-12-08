Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Underweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für Aurubis vor Jahreszahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 57 Euro belassen. Trotz verbesserter operativer Entwicklung
stützten die anspruchsvolle Bewertung und eine nur begrenzt hilfreiche Kupferpreisentwicklung sein "Underweight"-Votum, schrieb Analyst Ioannis Masvoulas in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.12.2020 / 18:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie)
|Analyst:
Morgan Stanley
|Kursziel:
57,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
66,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,44%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
67,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15,00%
|Analyst Name::
Ioannis Masvoulas
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie)
|67,06
|-0,15%
