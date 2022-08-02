BP Conviction Buy List
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für BP von 610 auf 640 Pence angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analyst Michele della Vigna verwies in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie auf den starken Bericht des Ölkonzerns zum zweiten Quartal und die geplanten Ausschüttungen an die Aktionäre. Er hob seine Ergebnisschätzungen je Aktie bis 2024 deutlich an./ck/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.08.2022 / 16:01 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.08.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: BP plc (British Petrol) Conviction Buy List
|Unternehmen:
BP plc (British Petrol)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
6,40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
4,83 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
32,44%
|Rating update:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Michele della Vigna
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu BP plc (British Petrol)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|4,89
|0,78%
