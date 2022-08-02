DAX 13.477 0,2%  MDAX 27.748 1,3%  Dow 32.396 -1,2%  Nasdaq 12.902 -0,3%  Gold 1.762 0,1%  TecDAX 3.133 0,4%  EStoxx50 3.700 0,4%  Nikkei 27.742 0,5%  Dollar 1,0191 0,3%  Öl 99,6 -0,3% 


BÖRSE ONLINE Jubiläumsabo: 4 digitale Ausgaben für 9,80 € statt 19,96 €. Zum Angebot. -w-

02.08.2022 22:01:50

BP Conviction Buy List

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für BP von 610 auf 640 Pence angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analyst Michele della Vigna verwies in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie auf den starken Bericht des Ölkonzerns zum zweiten Quartal und die geplanten Ausschüttungen an die Aktionäre. Er hob seine Ergebnisschätzungen je Aktie bis 2024 deutlich an./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.08.2022 / 16:01 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.08.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: BP plc (British Petrol) Conviction Buy List
Unternehmen:
BP plc (British Petrol) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
6,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
4,83 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
32,44%
Rating update:
Conviction Buy List 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Michele della Vigna 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
10:55 BP Buy UBS AG
02.08.22 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.08.22 BP Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.08.22 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.08.22 BP Buy UBS AG
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BP plc (British Petrol) 4,89 0,78% BP plc (British Petrol)

Aktienempfehlungen

11:53 KION GROUP Underperform Bernstein Research
11:53 Lufthansa Underperform Bernstein Research
11:24 Swiss Re Outperform Credit Suisse Group
11:24 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:23 GRENKE Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:23 AXA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:23 Assicurazioni Generali Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:22 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Neutral Credit Suisse Group
11:18 Vonovia Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:11 Commerzbank Buy UBS AG
10:55 BP Buy UBS AG
10:55 Zur Rose Sell UBS AG
10:54 Symrise Buy UBS AG
10:52 Sanofi Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:51 Stabilus Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:51 Symrise Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:44 Commerzbank Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10:43 Vossloh Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:32 RATIONAL Underperform RBC Capital Markets
10:31 BMW Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:31 HUGO BOSS Add Baader Bank
10:30 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Neutral Oddo BHF
10:29 Infineon Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:29 Siemens Healthineers Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:28 AUTO1 Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:27 Infineon Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:26 BMW Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:32 Vonovia Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:30 HUGO BOSS Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:30 Just Eat Takeaway.com Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:30 AUTO1 Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09:29 Siemens Healthineers Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:27 Siemens Energy Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:27 HUGO BOSS Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:26 TeamViewer Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:26 Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:25 Infineon Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:25 AUTO1 Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:25 Commerzbank Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:25 BMW Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:40 Siemens Healthineers Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:39 TeamViewer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:37 HUGO BOSS Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08:36 Vonovia Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08:28 BMW Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
08:27 TeamViewer Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08:27 Just Eat Takeaway.com Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
08:11 RATIONAL Reduce Baader Bank
08:11 Basler Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:57 Symrise Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
App Store Play Store
© 2022 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store