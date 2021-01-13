Carrefour Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Carrefour auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 14,90 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Rob Joyce in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie anlässlich des bekannt gewordenen Interesses der kanadischen Alimentation Couche-Tard
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2021 / 08:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Carrefour S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
14,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
17,55 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,10%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
16,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9,81%
|Analyst Name::
Rob Joyce
|KGV*:
-
