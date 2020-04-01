01.04.2020 13:49:35

Continental buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental nach zurückgezogenem Ausblick wegen Covid-19 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 78 Euro belassen. Dies sei keine Überraschung, schrieb Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die negativen Auswirkungen hätten in den vergangenen Wochen zugenommen./ajx/kro

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 04:19 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 04:19 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG buy
Unternehmen:
Continental AG
Jefferies & Company Inc.
78,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
61,92 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
25,97%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
61,92 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,97%
Analyst Name::
Sascha Gommel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

