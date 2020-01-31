NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental von 117 auf 115 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Gungun Verma passte ihre Prognosen für den Reifenherstelller und Autozulieferer an die jüngsten Währungs- und Branchenentwicklungen an. Dies habe jedoch keinen Einfluss auf ihre neutrale Einschätzung der Aktie, schrieb sie in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2020 / 21:18 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.