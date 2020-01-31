Continental Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental von 117 auf 115 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Gungun Verma passte ihre Prognosen für den Reifenherstelller und Autozulieferer an die jüngsten Währungs- und Branchenentwicklungen an. Dies habe jedoch keinen Einfluss auf ihre neutrale Einschätzung der Aktie, schrieb sie in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2020 / 21:18 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
115,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
103,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,61%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
102,24 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,48%
|Analyst Name::
Gungun Verma
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Continental AG
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Ziel für Continental auf 110 Euro - 'Underweight' (dpa-AFX)
|27.01.20
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Continental rutschen weiter ab - wichtige Unterstützung erreicht (dpa-AFX)
|24.01.20
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Continental unter Druck - Citi kassiert Kaufempfehlung (dpa-AFX)
|23.01.20
|Continental-Beschäftigte in Korbach in Kurzarbeit (dpa-AFX)
|23.01.20
|Verdacht auf illegale Abschalteinrichtung bei Mitsubishi-Dieseln (dpa-AFX)
|21.01.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Continental AG auf 120 Euro - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|14.01.20
|Continental-Aktie mit Hammer-Kaufsignal: So sahnen Anleger ab (Börse Online)
|09.01.20
|CES: Continental will mit Kameras Fahrbahn unter dem Auto einblenden (dpa-AFX)
|06.01.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Continental AG
|07:23
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.20
|Continental Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.01.20
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.01.20
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.01.20
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|103,78
|0,68%
