NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental von 117 auf 115 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Gungun Verma passte ihre Prognosen für den Reifenherstelller und Autozulieferer an die jüngsten Währungs- und Branchenentwicklungen an. Dies habe jedoch keinen Einfluss auf ihre neutrale Einschätzung der Aktie, schrieb sie in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2020 / 21:18 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
115,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
103,04 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
11,61%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
102,24 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,48%
Analyst Name::
Gungun Verma 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Continental AG

Continental AG 103,78 0,68% Continental AG

