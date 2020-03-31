Warum es in der Krise, also genau jetzt, Sinn macht, einen Sparplan zu starten-w-
31.03.2020 08:04:44

Continental Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental von 78 auf 72 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Von einer Rezession ausgehend, rechne er nun in diesem Jahr mit einem Einbruch des europäischen Autoabsatzes um 25 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahr, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Seine Gewinnschätzungen für dieses Jahr habe er um mehr als 35 Prozent gekürzt. Eine steigende Arbeitslosigkeit und ein sinkendes Verbrauchervertrauen ließen auch 2021 und 2022 Absatzmengen wie noch im Jahr 2019 nicht erwarten./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2020 / 21:41 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
72,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
64,67 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
11,33%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
65,64 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,69%
Analyst Name::
George Galliers 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Continental AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Continental AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
08:04 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.03.20 Continental Hold Deutsche Bank AG
26.03.20 Continental Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
26.03.20 Continental overweight Morgan Stanley
25.03.20 Continental buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Continental AG 64,88 2,12% Continental AG

Aktienempfehlungen

08:36 London Stock Exchange (LSE Outperform Credit Suisse Group
08:25 Philips Neutral Credit Suisse Group
08:20 Siemens Healthineers Outperform Credit Suisse Group
08:19 ASML NV Outperform Credit Suisse Group
08:14 MTU Aero Engines Halten DZ BANK
08:04 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:04 Renault Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:04 Valeo SA Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:04 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:54 Volkswagen (VW) vz buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:54 Daimler Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:54 BMW Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:47 KION GROUP buy HSBC
07:39 zooplus buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:39 Siemens buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:33 CompuGroup Medical buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:30 HSBC Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:30 Lloyds Banking Group Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:29 Barclays Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:28 ING Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:28 Société Générale (Societe Generale Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:27 BNP Paribas Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:27 UniCredit Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:26 BBVA buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:26 Santander Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:25 UBS buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:24 Credit Suisse (CS buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:24 Deutsche Bank Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:23 Commerzbank Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:22 Zalando Sell UBS AG
07:22 Swiss Re buy UBS AG
07:21 Siemens Healthineers neutral Barclays Capital
30.03.20 Zalando Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.03.20 United Internet Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.03.20 1&1 Drillisch Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.03.20 Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.03.20 HelloFresh overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.03.20 UBS Verkaufen DZ BANK
30.03.20 AXA overweight Morgan Stanley
30.03.20 Prudential overweight Morgan Stanley
30.03.20 Assicurazioni Generali Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
30.03.20 Hannover Rück Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
30.03.20 Allianz Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
30.03.20 Zurich Insurance overweight Morgan Stanley
30.03.20 KRONES Halten Independent Research GmbH
30.03.20 Aareal Bank Halten Independent Research GmbH
30.03.20 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight Morgan Stanley
30.03.20 Rheinmetall Halten Independent Research GmbH
30.03.20 Bayer buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.03.20 AstraZeneca Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store