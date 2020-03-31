NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental von 78 auf 72 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Von einer Rezession ausgehend, rechne er nun in diesem Jahr mit einem Einbruch des europäischen Autoabsatzes um 25 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahr, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Seine Gewinnschätzungen für dieses Jahr habe er um mehr als 35 Prozent gekürzt. Eine steigende Arbeitslosigkeit und ein sinkendes Verbrauchervertrauen ließen auch 2021 und 2022 Absatzmengen wie noch im Jahr 2019 nicht erwarten./ajx/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2020 / 21:41 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



