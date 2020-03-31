Continental Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental von 78 auf 72 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Von einer Rezession ausgehend, rechne er nun in diesem Jahr mit einem Einbruch des europäischen Autoabsatzes um 25 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahr, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Seine Gewinnschätzungen für dieses Jahr habe er um mehr als 35 Prozent gekürzt. Eine steigende Arbeitslosigkeit und ein sinkendes Verbrauchervertrauen ließen auch 2021 und 2022 Absatzmengen wie noch im Jahr 2019 nicht erwarten./ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2020 / 21:41 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
72,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
64,67 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,33%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
65,64 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,69%
|Analyst Name::
George Galliers
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Continental AG
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Continental auf 'Buy' - Ziel auf 78 Euro gesenkt (dpa-AFX)
|25.03.20
|VIRUS/ROUNDUP: Bosch fährt Produktion in Deutschland weitgehend herunter (dpa-AFX)
|20.03.20
|Bosch fährt Produktion in Deutschland weitgehend herunter (dpa-AFX)
|20.03.20
|Continental-Mitarbeiter erhalten Bonus trotz Verlustjahr (dpa-AFX)
|19.03.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Continental AG auf 62 Euro - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|19.03.20
|CONTINENTAL IM FOKUS: Stresstest beim Autozulieferer verschärft sich weiter (dpa-AFX)
|19.03.20
|ROUNDUP: Conti stellt Produktion teilweise ein - 'Kostenstrukturen anpassen' (dpa-AFX)
|18.03.20
|Continental fährt Produktion teilweise auf null herunter (dpa-AFX)
|18.03.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Continental AG
|08:04
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.03.20
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.03.20
|Continental Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.20
|Continental overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.03.20
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|08:04
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.03.20
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.03.20
|Continental Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.20
|Continental overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.03.20
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|26.03.20
|Continental overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.03.20
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.20
|Continental kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.03.20
|Continental buy
|Warburg Research
|05.03.20
|Continental kaufen
|DZ BANK
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|23.03.20
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.20
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.20
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.03.20
|Continental verkaufen
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.03.20
|Continental Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|08:04
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.03.20
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.03.20
|Continental Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.03.20
|Continental Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|19.03.20
|Continental Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|64,88
|2,12%
Aktienempfehlungen
|08:36
|London Stock Exchange (LSE Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08:25
|Philips Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|08:20
|Siemens Healthineers Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08:19
|ASML NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08:14
|MTU Aero Engines Halten
|DZ BANK
|08:04
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:04
|Renault Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:04
|Valeo SA Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:04
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:54
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:54
|Daimler Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:54
|BMW Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:47
|KION GROUP buy
|HSBC
|07:39
|zooplus buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:39
|Siemens buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:33
|CompuGroup Medical buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:30
|HSBC Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:30
|Lloyds Banking Group Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:29
|Barclays Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:28
|ING Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:28
|Société Générale (Societe Generale Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:27
|BNP Paribas Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:27
|UniCredit Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:26
|BBVA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:26
|Santander Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:25
|UBS buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:24
|Credit Suisse (CS buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:24
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:23
|Commerzbank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:22
|Zalando Sell
|UBS AG
|07:22
|Swiss Re buy
|UBS AG
|07:21
|Siemens Healthineers neutral
|Barclays Capital
|30.03.20
|Zalando Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.20
|United Internet Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.20
|1&1 Drillisch Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.20
|Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.20
|HelloFresh overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.03.20
|UBS Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.03.20
|AXA overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.03.20
|Prudential overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.03.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.03.20
|Hannover Rück Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.03.20
|Allianz Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.03.20
|Zurich Insurance overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.03.20
|KRONES Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|30.03.20
|Aareal Bank Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|30.03.20
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.03.20
|Rheinmetall Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|30.03.20
|Bayer buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.20
|AstraZeneca Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.