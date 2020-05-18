ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Euronext von 82 auf 90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analystin Haley Tam reagierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit einer Aufstockung ihrer Gewinnschätzungen auf den Zwischenbericht des Börsenbetreibers. Sie bezieht nun auch die Übernahme von VP Securities ein./ag/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.05.2020 / 03:06 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



