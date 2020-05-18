Trotz Corona-Krise hohes Wachstum und dicke Gewinne: Sieben Tech-Super-Aktien. In der neuen €uro am Sonntag. Jetzt digital lesen.-w-
18.05.2020 09:47:48

Euronext NV Outperform

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Euronext von 82 auf 90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analystin Haley Tam reagierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit einer Aufstockung ihrer Gewinnschätzungen auf den Zwischenbericht des Börsenbetreibers. Sie bezieht nun auch die Übernahme von VP Securities ein./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.05.2020 / 03:06 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

