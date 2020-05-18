Euronext NV Outperform
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Euronext von 82 auf 90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analystin Haley Tam reagierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit einer Aufstockung ihrer Gewinnschätzungen auf den Zwischenbericht des Börsenbetreibers. Sie bezieht nun auch die Übernahme von VP Securities ein./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.05.2020 / 03:06 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Euronext NV Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Euronext NV
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
90,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
86,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,05%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
85,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,02%
|Analyst Name::
Haley Tam
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Euronext NV
|Euronext hat kein Interesse mehr an Übernahme der Madrider Börse BME (dpa-AFX)
|30.03.20
|ROUNDUP: Kampf um Börsenbetreiber BME entbrannt - Euronext und Six interessiert (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.19
|Börsenbetreiber Euronext bestätigt Gespräche mit spanischem Konkurrenten BME (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.19
|Kreise: Börsenbetreiber Euronext ist an spanischem Konkurrentem BME interessiert (dpa-AFX)
|07.11.19
|WDH/Wichtige Hürde genommen: Euronext darf Börse in Oslo übernehmen (dpa-AFX)
|13.05.19
|Wichtige Hürde genommen: Euronext darf Börse in Oslo übernehmen (dpa-AFX)
|13.05.19
|Norwegische Aufsicht sieht Euronext als passenden Eigentümer für Osloer Börse (dpa-AFX)
|08.04.19
|Euronext erhöht Gebot für Osloer Börse im Bieterkampf mit Nasdaq (dpa-AFX)
|11.02.19
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Euronext NV
|09:47
|Euronext NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.05.20
|Euronext NV buy
|HSBC
|20.02.20
|Euronext NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.01.20
|Euronext NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.19
|Euronext NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|09:47
|Euronext NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.05.20
|Euronext NV buy
|HSBC
|20.02.20
|Euronext NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.01.20
|Euronext NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.19
|Euronext NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|09:47
|Euronext NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.05.20
|Euronext NV buy
|HSBC
|20.02.20
|Euronext NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.01.20
|Euronext NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.19
|Euronext NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|19.11.19
|Euronext NV Sell
|UBS AG
|13.05.19
|Euronext NV Sell
|UBS AG
|05.11.18
|Euronext NV Sell
|UBS AG
|14.08.18
|Euronext NV Sell
|UBS AG
|23.05.18
|Euronext NV Sell
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|07.08.18
|Euronext NV Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.18
|Euronext NV Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.18
|Euronext NV Hold
|HSBC
|21.06.18
|Euronext NV Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Euronext NV
|85,70
|2,63%
Aktienempfehlungen
|14:08
|Rheinmetall Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|14:06
|Air Liquide buy
|UBS AG
|13:56
|Givaudan buy
|UBS AG
|13:51
|Akzo Nobel buy
|UBS AG
|13:50
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|13:36
|Brenntag buy
|UBS AG
|13:35
|Symrise Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:34
|WACKER CHEMIE buy
|UBS AG
|13:34
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:14
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:11
|LANXESS Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:10
|Evonik Sell
|UBS AG
|13:10
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:10
|K+S Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:08
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:53
|Bayer buy
|UBS AG
|12:53
|ADO Properties buy
|UBS AG
|12:40
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|12:40
|Commerzbank Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:22
|Linde buy
|UBS AG
|11:49
|Reckitt Benckiser overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11:48
|ArcelorMittal overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11:12
|Varta buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:08
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|Warburg Research
|11:08
|United Internet buy
|Warburg Research
|11:07
|Südzucker Hold
|Warburg Research
|11:07
|PUMA buy
|Warburg Research
|11:06
|Ryanair buy
|UBS AG
|11:06
|Hypoport buy
|Warburg Research
|11:05
|GEA Sell
|Warburg Research
|11:04
|Aareal Bank buy
|Warburg Research
|11:02
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie buy
|Warburg Research
|10:59
|Lufthansa Reduce
|HSBC
|10:56
|Saint-Gobain buy
|HSBC
|10:53
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:53
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:52
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:50
|GEA Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:40
|GEA Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10:40
|HUGO BOSS buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10:39
|Varta Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10:34
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:16
|HeidelbergCement buy
|HSBC
|09:50
|Merck Hold
|HSBC
|09:50
|Hapag-Lloyd Reduce
|HSBC
|09:48
|Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:47
|Euronext NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09:47
|MTU Aero Engines Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|09:45
|HSBC Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:44
|Barclays buy
|UBS AG