29.01.2020 12:43:05

Grand City Properties buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 26,50 auf 27 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Kai Klose ist laut einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie etwas optimistischer für das Wertpotenzial des Portfolios des Wohnimmobilienunternehmens./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2020 / 08:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) 		Kursziel:
27,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
23,16 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
16,58%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
23,14 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,68%
Analyst Name::
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

