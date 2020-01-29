Grand City Properties buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 26,50 auf 27 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Kai Klose ist laut einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie etwas optimistischer für das Wertpotenzial des Portfolios des Wohnimmobilienunternehmens./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2020 / 08:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
27,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
23,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,58%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
23,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,68%
|Analyst Name::
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Grand City Properties auf 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|16.01.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays startet Grand City Properties mit 'Equal Weight' (dpa-AFX)
|09.01.20
|INTERVIEW/Grand-City-Chef: Mietendeckel könnte Zukaufsmöglichkeiten eröffnen (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.19
|ROUNDUP: Grand City Properties profitiert weiter von steigenden Mieten (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Grand City Properties auf 'Buy' - Ziel 23 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.19
|Grand City Properties profitiert weiter von steigenden Mieten (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.19
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Grand City nach Abstufung durch Deutsche Bank an MDax-Ende (dpa-AFX)
|02.09.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank senkt Grand City Properties auf 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|02.09.19
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|12:43
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.01.20
|Grand City Properties kaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|DZ BANK
|16.01.20
|Grand City Properties overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|12:43
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.01.20
|Grand City Properties kaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|DZ BANK
|16.01.20
|Grand City Properties overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|12:43
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.01.20
|Grand City Properties kaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.01.20
|Grand City Properties overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|10.12.19
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|24.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|16.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.01.20
|Grand City Properties Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.12.19
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|20.11.19
|Grand City Properties Halten
|DZ BANK
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|23,14
|1,31%
Aktienempfehlungen
|17:19
|SAP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17:16
|Apple Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17:00
|SAFRAN buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:57
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:57
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:56
|Software Halten
|DZ BANK
|16:14
|Goldman Sachs overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:26
|WACKER CHEMIE Halten
|DZ BANK
|15:24
|SAP kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15:16
|Siltronic Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:11
|JUST EAT Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:10
|Sartorius vz Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:09
|SAP Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:07
|Eni Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:05
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:03
|SAP Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:03
|Airbus Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:58
|Santander Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:58
|Engie (ex GDF Suez buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:55
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:53
|Deutsche Telekom Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:50
|SAP Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:50
|TRATON buy
|UBS AG
|13:49
|Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:46
|Kering buy
|UBS AG
|13:46
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
|UBS AG
|13:06
|GRENKE buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:06
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:05
|Philips buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:04
|Reckitt Benckiser buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:52
|Santander overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:47
|Software overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:46
|Fraport Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:44
|CompuGroup Medical Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:43
|zooplus Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:43
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:42
|SAP buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:38
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:08
|Apple kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:02
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:01
|Siltronic Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:57
|Software buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:57
|Siemens Healthineers Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:57
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:57
|SAP Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:57
|Siltronic Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:56
|ASML NV Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:56
|zooplus Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:56
|Symrise Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:56
|Renault overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.