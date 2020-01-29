HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 26,50 auf 27 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Kai Klose ist laut einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie etwas optimistischer für das Wertpotenzial des Portfolios des Wohnimmobilienunternehmens./ag/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2020 / 08:04 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.