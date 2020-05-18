NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 21,10 Euro belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern habe sich im ersten Quartal weiter gut entwickelt, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer ersten Reaktion am Montag. Das operative Ergebnis habe aber unter seiner Prognose gelegen./ag/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.05.2020 / 07:25 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.