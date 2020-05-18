Trotz Corona-Krise hohes Wachstum und dicke Gewinne: Sieben Tech-Super-Aktien. In der neuen €uro am Sonntag. Jetzt digital lesen.-w-
Grand City Properties buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 21,10 Euro belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern habe sich im ersten Quartal weiter gut entwickelt, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer ersten Reaktion am Montag. Das operative Ergebnis habe aber unter seiner Prognose gelegen./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.05.2020 / 07:25 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
21,10 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
19,81 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
6,51%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
19,68 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,22%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

08:54 Grand City Properties buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.04.20 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.04.20 Grand City Properties neutral Barclays Capital
09.04.20 Grand City Properties buy HSBC
03.04.20 Grand City Properties buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Grand City Properties S.A. 19,68

