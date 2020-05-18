Grand City Properties buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 21,10 Euro belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern habe sich im ersten Quartal weiter gut entwickelt, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer ersten Reaktion am Montag. Das operative Ergebnis habe aber unter seiner Prognose gelegen./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.05.2020 / 07:25 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
21,10 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
19,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,51%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
19,68 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,22%
|Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|Immobilienkonzern Grand City Properties wird vorsichtiger für das laufende Jahr (dpa-AFX)
|07:05
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Grand City Properties auf 'Underperform' (dpa-AFX)
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties beschafft sich 600 Millionen Euro über Anleihe (dpa-AFX)
|02.04.20
|Grand City Properties-Aktie: Stoppkurs hat nicht gehalten - deshalb könnte die Aktie kurzfristig interessant werden (Börse Online Heft)
|25.03.20
|ROUNDUP: Grand City Properties will auch 2020 mehr verdienen (dpa-AFX)
|16.03.20
|Grand City Properties profitiert von steigenden Mieten - Höhere Dividende (dpa-AFX)
|16.03.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Grand City Properties auf 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|16.01.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays startet Grand City Properties mit 'Equal Weight' (dpa-AFX)
|09.01.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|08:54
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.04.20
|Grand City Properties neutral
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|HSBC
|03.04.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|08:54
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.04.20
|Grand City Properties neutral
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|HSBC
|03.04.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|08:54
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.04.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|HSBC
|03.04.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.20
|Grand City Properties kaufen
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.03.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|15.04.20
|Grand City Properties neutral
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|16.03.20
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|16.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|DZ BANK
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|19,68
|1,29%
Aktienempfehlungen
|09:00
|Accor Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:00
|Ryanair buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:59
|Zurich Insurance overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:59
|Swiss Re overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:59
|AXA overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:58
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:58
|Allianz overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:57
|Unilever buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:57
|Unilever buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:54
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:49
|PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:48
|UBS overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:48
|Goldman Sachs overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:43
|Barclays overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:37
|Rolls-Royce Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:23
|Peugeot buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:22
|Fiat Chrysler (FCA buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:19
|Roche Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:17
|Fresenius buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:17
|Fresenius buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:13
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:03
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.20
|BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.20
|Société Générale (Societe Generale neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.20
|LEG Immobilien buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.20
|alstria office REIT-AG Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.20
|Siemens Healthineers Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.05.20
|Siemens kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.05.20
|Ceconomy St Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.05.20
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.05.20
|BBVA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.20
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.20
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.20
|Ceconomy St Reduce
|Baader Bank
|15.05.20
|Commerzbank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.05.20
|Société Générale (Societe Generale overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.20
|Zurich Insurance buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.20
|Allianz Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.20
|Prudential buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.20
|AstraZeneca Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.20
|Deutsche Euroshop kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.05.20
|Evonik kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.05.20
|Ryanair Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.05.20
|Brenntag Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.05.20
|Ceconomy St Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.20
|Ceconomy St Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|15.05.20
|Delivery Hero buy
|UBS AG
|15.05.20
|GEA Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.05.20
|Zurich Insurance Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG