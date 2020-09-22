Grand City Properties buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach einer Fachkonferenz auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 24 Euro belassen. Deutsche Wohnimmobilien-Unternehmen könnten Nutznießer sein von öffentlichen grünen Investitionen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Derweil strecke Grand City nun auch die Fühler in andere europäische Länder aus./ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.09.2020 / 00:45 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
24,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
21,42 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,04%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
21,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,15%
|Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|21,40
|-2,55%
