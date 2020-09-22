NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach einer Fachkonferenz auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 24 Euro belassen. Deutsche Wohnimmobilien-Unternehmen könnten Nutznießer sein von öffentlichen grünen Investitionen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Derweil strecke Grand City nun auch die Fühler in andere europäische Länder aus./ajx/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.09.2020 / 00:45 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



