22.09.2020 10:13:34

Grand City Properties buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach einer Fachkonferenz auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25 Euro belassen. Die Pandemie habe im ersten Halbjahr keine einschneidenden Auswirkungen auf den Immobilienkonzern gehabt, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.09.2020 / 13:46 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) 		Kursziel:
25,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
21,56 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
15,96%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
21,40 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,82%
Analyst Name::
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
10:13 Grand City Properties buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:04 Grand City Properties buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.09.20 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.09.20 Grand City Properties Equal weight Barclays Capital
01.09.20 Grand City Properties buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grand City Properties S.A. 21,40 -2,55% Grand City Properties S.A.

Aktienempfehlungen

11:17 PATRIZIA Immobilien buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:16 TeamViewer buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:13 Vonovia buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:13 zooplus Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:04 LANXESS buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:04 LafargeHolcim overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:57 Ryanair buy UBS AG
10:55 Deutsche Post Outperform Bernstein Research
10:54 Euronext NV Equal weight Barclays Capital
10:53 United Internet kaufen Independent Research GmbH
10:52 1&1 Drillisch kaufen Independent Research GmbH
10:52 Knorr-Bremse Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:50 Lloyds Banking Group buy UBS AG
10:50 HSBC Neutral UBS AG
10:49 Barclays buy UBS AG
10:46 K+S Sell Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:43 Schaeffler Neutral UBS AG
10:43 Infineon buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:39 Valeo SA buy UBS AG
10:27 STMicroelectronics buy UBS AG
10:25 Infineon buy UBS AG
10:21 Hypoport buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:20 Volkswagen (VW) vz buy UBS AG
10:14 HelloFresh buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:13 Grand City Properties buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:13 flatex buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:13 Fielmann Sell Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:13 Deutsche Börse Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:12 Delivery Hero buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:12 Aroundtown SA buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:26 FUCHS PETROLUB Hold Warburg Research
09:23 TUI Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:22 Unilever buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:22 Unilever buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:49 1&1 Drillisch buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08:48 United Internet buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08:46 Roche Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:22 flatex buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:22 Nemetschek buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:59 BAT Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07:58 SAFRAN overweight Barclays Capital
07:57 JCDecaux buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:56 Vivendi Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:56 Prosus Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:22 UniCredit Neutral Credit Suisse Group
07:20 Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07:17 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:14 Aroundtown SA Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:04 Grand City Properties buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:02 LEG Immobilien buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store