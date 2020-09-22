HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach einer Fachkonferenz auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25 Euro belassen. Die Pandemie habe im ersten Halbjahr keine einschneidenden Auswirkungen auf den Immobilienkonzern gehabt, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.09.2020 / 13:46 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



