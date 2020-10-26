HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25 Euro belassen. Das defensive Finanzprofil sei eine positive Eigenschaft des Immobilienkonzerns, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Aktienkurs sei attraktiv und hinke dem von Konkurrenten im bisherigen Jahresverlauf zu Unrecht hinterher./tih/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / 06:42 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





