26.10.2020 08:04:55

Grand City Properties buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25 Euro belassen. Das defensive Finanzprofil sei eine positive Eigenschaft des Immobilienkonzerns, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Aktienkurs sei attraktiv und hinke dem von Konkurrenten im bisherigen Jahresverlauf zu Unrecht hinterher./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / 06:42 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) 		Kursziel:
25,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
20,48 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
22,07%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
20,44 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,31%
Analyst Name::
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grand City Properties S.A. 20,44 -0,29% Grand City Properties S.A.

