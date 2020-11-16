ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Neunmonatszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25,50 Euro belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern habe sich operativ wie erwartet entwickelt, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob hervor, dass Immobilien in der Metropole London nun bereits 17 Prozent des Unternehmensportfolios ausmachten./la/edh



