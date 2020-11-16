Grand City Properties buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Neunmonatszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25,50 Euro belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern habe sich operativ wie erwartet entwickelt, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob hervor, dass Immobilien in der Metropole London nun bereits 17 Prozent des Unternehmensportfolios ausmachten./la/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 08:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 08:02 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
25,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
20,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,60%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
20,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,60%
|Analyst Name::
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
-
