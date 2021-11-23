DAX 16.008 -0,7%  MDAX 35.311 -1,0%  Dow 35.619 0,1%  Nasdaq 16.381 -1,2%  Gold 1.797 -0,5%  TecDAX 3.891 -1,3%  EStoxx50 4.312 -0,6%  Nikkei 29.774 0,1%  Dollar 1,1247 0,1%  Öl 79,1 -0,5% 
23.11.2021 07:21:30

Grand City Properties Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties nach Neunmonatszahlen von 25,80 auf 27,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator passte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Ergebnisschätzungen (EPS) bis 2025 an die Zahlen und vor allem angesichts mehrerer Übernahmen des Wohnimmobilienkonzerns an. Die vom Management erwogenen weiteren Aktienrückkäufe wären ein positiver Kurstreiber./gl/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.11.2021 / 19:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
27,30 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
22,44 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
21,66%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
21,68 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,92%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

