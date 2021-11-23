Grand City Properties Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties nach Neunmonatszahlen von 25,80 auf 27,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator passte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Ergebnisschätzungen (EPS) bis 2025 an die Zahlen und vor allem angesichts mehrerer Übernahmen des Wohnimmobilienkonzerns an. Die vom Management erwogenen weiteren Aktienrückkäufe wären ein positiver Kurstreiber./gl/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.11.2021 / 19:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
27,30 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
22,44 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21,66%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
21,68 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,92%
|Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|18.11.21
|DGAP-CMS: Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|18.11.21
|Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|18.11.21
|DGAP-CMS: Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|18.11.21
|Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|15.11.21
|DGAP-CMS: Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|15.11.21
|ROUNDUP: Grand City Properties profitiert von höheren Mieten (dpa-AFX)
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties profitiert von höheren Mieten (dpa-AFX)
|15.11.21
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|07:21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|07:21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|07:21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|21.09.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.08.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|19.10.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|26.08.21
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.07.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|04.06.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|18.05.21
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|21,80
|-0,55%
Aktienempfehlungen
|12:19
|E.ON Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:18
|1&1 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:17
|HOCHTIEF Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|12:11
|Salesforce Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:07
|Aareal Bank Halten
|DZ BANK
|11:52
|Danone Sell
|UBS AG
|11:50
|Eni Buy
|UBS AG
|11:49
|Eni Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:44
|CRH Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:26
|CRH Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:26
|Zurich Insurance Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:24
|AXA Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:23
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:22
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:22
|E.ON Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:16
|Prosus Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:14
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|11:14
|Jungheinrich Buy
|Warburg Research
|11:11
|E.ON Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:43
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Warburg Research
|10:42
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:20
|GlaxoSmithKline Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:19
|Dermapharm Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:19
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:19
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:17
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:15
|Prosus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:14
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:13
|adidas Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:09
|Aareal Bank Buy
|Warburg Research
|08:03
|Commerzbank Neutral
|UBS AG
|07:57
|Diageo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:56
|Pernod Ricard Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:55
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:55
|Siemens Healthineers Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:28
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:27
|Eni Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07:27
|HelloFresh Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07:26
|SAFRAN Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07:21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:19
|Siemens Energy Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.11.21
|Pernod Ricard Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.11.21
|E.ON Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.11.21
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.11.21
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.11.21
|E.ON Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.11.21
|Eni Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.11.21
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.11.21
|Ericsson Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.11.21
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.