25.11.2021 09:15:58

Grand City Properties Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Vorlage des Koalitionsvertrags der künftigen Ampel-Regierung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 27,30 Euro belassen. Zwar müssten noch weitere Details zur Wohnungspolitik folgen, die bisherigen Ankündigungen seien aber unter dem Strich positiv zu werten für die von ihm beobachteten deutschen Wohnimmobilien-Konzerne, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.11.2021 / 21:17 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
27,30 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
21,52 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
26,86%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
21,70 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,81%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

