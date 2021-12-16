Grand City Properties Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 27 auf 27,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Thomas Neuhold begründete das erhöhte Kursziel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie mit den zuletzt angekündigten Zu- und Verkäufen. In der Summe stiegen seine Prognosen für den operativen Gewinn (FFO) je Aktie der Jahre 2022 und 2023 um bis zu 4 Prozent./tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
27,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
20,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
33,37%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
20,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33,11%
|Analyst Name::
Thomas Neuhold
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|18.11.21
|DGAP-CMS: Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|18.11.21
|Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|18.11.21
|DGAP-CMS: Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|18.11.21
|Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|15.11.21
|DGAP-CMS: Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|15.11.21
|ROUNDUP: Grand City Properties profitiert von höheren Mieten (dpa-AFX)
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties profitiert von höheren Mieten (dpa-AFX)
|15.11.21
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|13:24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.12.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.11.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|25.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|13:24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.12.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.11.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|25.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|13:24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.12.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|21.09.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.08.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|25.11.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|19.10.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|26.08.21
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.07.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|04.06.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|20,62
|0,49%
Aktienempfehlungen
|17:25
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17:21
|adidas Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:23
|METRO Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:17
|Airbus Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:40
|BioNTech Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|13:35
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:23
|Ceconomy St. Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:20
|RATIONAL Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:32
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:30
|Siemens Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:29
|RWE Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:28
|LANXESS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:27
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:27
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:21
|Assicurazioni Generali Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:18
|Inditex Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:15
|boohoo.com Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:15
|boohoo.com Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:13
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:12
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:41
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:35
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:34
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:33
|Roche Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:18
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:56
|METRO Hold
|Warburg Research
|09:07
|Südzucker Hold
|Warburg Research
|08:25
|Novartis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:20
|Assicurazioni Generali Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:14
|UniCredit Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:08
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:04
|Reckitt Benckiser Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:57
|Merck Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:50
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07:49
|adidas Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:49
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:49
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:48
|Deutsche Post Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:34
|PUMA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:06
|Beiersdorf Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06:59
|Daimler Truck Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.21
|METRO Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.12.21
|Hennes & Mauritz AB Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.21
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.12.21
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.