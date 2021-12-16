FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 27 auf 27,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Thomas Neuhold begründete das erhöhte Kursziel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie mit den zuletzt angekündigten Zu- und Verkäufen. In der Summe stiegen seine Prognosen für den operativen Gewinn (FFO) je Aktie der Jahre 2022 und 2023 um bis zu 4 Prozent./tih/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.