NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 25,40 auf 21,00 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Sollten sich die Stagflationsrisiken bewahrheiten, also ein Umfeld hoher Inflation bei gleichzeitiger Konjunkturschwäche, dann dürfte sich der Immobiliensektor als vergleichsweise robust erweisen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Goldman-Anlagestrategen hatten ihn mit "Overweight" zum Übergewichten empfohlen. Kownator kappte seine Kursziele aber insbesondere aufgrund höherer Kapitalkosten im Schnitt um zehn Prozent./ag/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2022 / 21:20 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.