01.04.2022 11:16:35

Grand City Properties Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 25,40 auf 21,00 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Sollten sich die Stagflationsrisiken bewahrheiten, also ein Umfeld hoher Inflation bei gleichzeitiger Konjunkturschwäche, dann dürfte sich der Immobiliensektor als vergleichsweise robust erweisen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Goldman-Anlagestrategen hatten ihn mit "Overweight" zum Übergewichten empfohlen. Kownator kappte seine Kursziele aber insbesondere aufgrund höherer Kapitalkosten im Schnitt um zehn Prozent./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2022 / 21:20 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
21,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
18,18 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
15,51%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
18,30 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,75%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

11:16 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.03.22 Grand City Properties Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.03.22 Grand City Properties Equal Weight Barclays Capital
17.03.22 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.03.22 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
Grand City Properties S.A. 18,30 0,33% Grand City Properties S.A.

