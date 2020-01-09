Grand City Properties Equal weight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Grand City Properties mit "Equal Weight" und einem Kursziel von 22,70 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Die Immobiliengesellschaft sei breit aufgestellt und attraktiv bewertet, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings sei das Wachstum schwächer als das von Wettbewerbern./bek/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2020 / 20:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.01.2020 / 05:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Equal weight
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
22,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
21,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,58%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
21,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,56%
|Analyst Name::
Paul May
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays startet Grand City Properties mit 'Equal Weight' (dpa-AFX)
|07:30
|INTERVIEW/Grand-City-Chef: Mietendeckel könnte Zukaufsmöglichkeiten eröffnen (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.19
|ROUNDUP: Grand City Properties profitiert weiter von steigenden Mieten (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Grand City Properties auf 'Buy' - Ziel 23 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.19
|Grand City Properties profitiert weiter von steigenden Mieten (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.19
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Grand City nach Abstufung durch Deutsche Bank an MDax-Ende (dpa-AFX)
|02.09.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank senkt Grand City Properties auf 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|02.09.19
|Grand-City-Chef: Berliner Mietendeckel würde Unternehmen kaum treffen (dpa-AFX)
|19.08.19
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|07:26
|Grand City Properties Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.12.19
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.19
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|20.11.19
|Grand City Properties Halten
|DZ BANK
|19.11.19
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|07:26
|Grand City Properties Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.12.19
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.19
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|20.11.19
|Grand City Properties Halten
|DZ BANK
|19.11.19
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|10.12.19
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.19
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.19
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.11.19
|Grand City Properties buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.11.19
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|07:26
|Grand City Properties Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.12.19
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|20.11.19
|Grand City Properties Halten
|DZ BANK
|19.11.19
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.11.19
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|21,92
|-0,09%
Aktienempfehlungen
|17:02
|BASF Halten
|DZ BANK
|16:50
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|16:15
|K+S Neutral
|UBS AG
|16:00
|Air France-KLM Neutral
|UBS AG
|15:56
|easyJet Sell
|UBS AG
|15:50
|Ryanair buy
|UBS AG
|15:27
|Volvo AB (B Sell
|UBS AG
|15:26
|ING Group Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:12
|TRATON buy
|UBS AG
|14:32
|ArcelorMittal overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|14:31
|ASML NV Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|14:29
|Vodafone Group kaufen
|Morgan Stanley
|14:27
|Siemens Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|14:26
|Lloyds Banking Group overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|14:24
|ASML NV overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:24
|ams Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:23
|Wirecard Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:21
|CRH buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:20
|Saint-Gobain verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:18
|Zurich Insurance Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:13
|Deutsche Telekom kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14:12
|Deutsche Euroshop neutral
|Independent Research GmbH
|13:30
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|13:29
|Lufthansa buy
|UBS AG
|13:18
|Deutsche Telekom Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:17
|Corestate Capital buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:16
|BASF buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:11
|easyJet Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:09
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:08
|SAFRAN Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:07
|Airbus Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:57
|ASOS buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:56
|Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:56
|Nestlé buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:55
|Südzucker Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:54
|Vivendi Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:51
|Kering buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|12:48
|Kering buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|12:45
|National Grid Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12:44
|Uniper Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|12:17
|Varta buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:16
|EON Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12:15
|RWE Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12:00
|Hapag-Lloyd Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:58
|Dürr buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11:23
|Unilever buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:22
|Unilever NV buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:21
|Iberdrola SA Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:12
|Bayer Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:12
|BASF Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux