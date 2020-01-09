09.01.2020 07:26:35

Grand City Properties Equal weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Grand City Properties mit "Equal Weight" und einem Kursziel von 22,70 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Die Immobiliengesellschaft sei breit aufgestellt und attraktiv bewertet, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings sei das Wachstum schwächer als das von Wettbewerbern./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2020 / 20:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.01.2020 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Equal weight
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
22,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		 Kurs*:
21,70 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
4,58%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
21,92 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,56%
Analyst Name::
Paul May 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

