LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Grand City Properties mit "Equal Weight" und einem Kursziel von 22,70 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Die Immobiliengesellschaft sei breit aufgestellt und attraktiv bewertet, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings sei das Wachstum schwächer als das von Wettbewerbern./bek/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2020 / 20:37 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.01.2020 / 05:00 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.