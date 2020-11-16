NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Mit der Höherbewertung des Portfolios bleibe die Immobiliengruppe etwas hinter den Wettbewerbern zurück, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer ersten Reaktion am Montag. Auf dem Londoner Markt habe sich das Unternehmen halbwegs stabil gehalten./bek/zb



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 02:10 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 02:10 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.