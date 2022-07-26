Grand City Properties Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 21 auf 13 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Trotz der massiven Kurskorrektur rechnet Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in der deutschen Immobilienbranche zunächst nicht mit einer nachhaltigen Erholung. Als größten Risikofaktor sieht er laut einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie sinkende Bewertungen in den Konzernbilanzen. Und auch die Barmittelzuflüsse rückten gerade erst in den Fokus der Risikoeinschätzung. Seine einzige Kaufempfehlung bleibt die österreichische CA Immobilien. Aroundtown, LEG und Vonovia stufte er auf "Hold" ab und Immofinanz sogar auf "Sell"./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / 06:07 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Hold
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
13,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
13,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,40%
|Rating update:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
12,67 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,60%
|Analyst Name::
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (EQS Group)
|19.07.22
|DGAP-DD: Grand City Properties S.A. english (EQS Group)
|19.07.22
|Grand City Properties S.A. announces results of scrip dividend (EQS Group)
|15.07.22
|DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces results of scrip dividend (EQS Group)
|15.07.22
|ANALYSE: Nach dem Abbruch - Goldman macht Chancen im Immobiliensektor aus (dpa-AFX)
|12.07.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Grand City Properties auf 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|12.07.22
|Grand City Properties S.A. publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend (EQS Group)
|07.07.22
|DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend (EQS Group)
|07.07.22
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|12:22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.07.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.07.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|06.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|12:22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.07.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.07.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|06.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|29.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|06.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.05.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.22
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|04.07.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.05.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.09.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.08.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|12:22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.07.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|13,28
|-2,71%
Aktienempfehlungen
|16:28
|Deutsche Euroshop Sell
|Warburg Research
|15:44
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:16
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:07
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:55
|McDonald's Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14:54
|SAFRAN Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:43
|Unilever Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14:21
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:57
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:46
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Baader Bank
|13:34
|Rio Tinto Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:33
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:33
|easyJet Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:32
|Siemens Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:31
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:30
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:29
|Ryanair Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:57
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12:57
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12:56
|Ryanair Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:56
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:55
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:46
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:45
|Bechtle Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:45
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|12:42
|Ahold Delhaize Buy
|UBS AG
|12:40
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|12:39
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:38
|Unilever Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:38
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|12:37
|Unilever Sell
|UBS AG
|12:36
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|UBS AG
|12:33
|UBS Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:29
|STRATEC Hold
|Warburg Research
|12:25
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Warburg Research
|12:23
|Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:20
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|12:16
|LEG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:15
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:13
|Aroundtown Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:12
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:03
|Unilever Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:33
|Swiss Re Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:29
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:16
|CEWE Stiftung Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10:09
|Unilever Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:07
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:59
|Unilever Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:58
|easyJet Outperform
|Bernstein Research