26.07.2022 12:22:06

Grand City Properties Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 21 auf 13 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Trotz der massiven Kurskorrektur rechnet Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in der deutschen Immobilienbranche zunächst nicht mit einer nachhaltigen Erholung. Als größten Risikofaktor sieht er laut einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie sinkende Bewertungen in den Konzernbilanzen. Und auch die Barmittelzuflüsse rückten gerade erst in den Fokus der Risikoeinschätzung. Seine einzige Kaufempfehlung bleibt die österreichische CA Immobilien. Aroundtown, LEG und Vonovia stufte er auf "Hold" ab und Immofinanz sogar auf "Sell"./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / 06:07 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Hold
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
13,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
13,32 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,40%
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
12,67 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,60%
Analyst Name::
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

