FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 21 auf 13 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Trotz der massiven Kurskorrektur rechnet Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in der deutschen Immobilienbranche zunächst nicht mit einer nachhaltigen Erholung. Als größten Risikofaktor sieht er laut einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie sinkende Bewertungen in den Konzernbilanzen. Und auch die Barmittelzuflüsse rückten gerade erst in den Fokus der Risikoeinschätzung. Seine einzige Kaufempfehlung bleibt die österreichische CA Immobilien. Aroundtown, LEG und Vonovia stufte er auf "Hold" ab und Immofinanz sogar auf "Sell"./ag/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / 06:07 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.