DAX 14.614 -1,4%  MDAX 31.385 -1,5%  Dow 35.294 1,0%  Nasdaq 15.239 1,7%  Gold 1.925 0,3%  TecDAX 3.329 -1,0%  EStoxx50 3.957 -1,1%  Nikkei 28.027 -0,8%  Dollar 1,1144 0,5%  Öl 112,2 0,7% 
Depot eröffnen


NEU: Exklusives Hebel-Depot für alle BÖRSE ONLINE Abonnenten. Jetzt von Beginn an dabei sein. -w-

30.03.2022 07:10:59

Grand City Properties Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Grand City Properties von "Overweight" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 26 auf 23 Euro gesenkt. Analyst Tim Leckie begründete sein neues Anlagevotum mit dem Hinweis, dass andere Immobilienwerte wie beispielsweise LEG größeres Aufwärtspotenzial hätten. Zudem habe er vor dem Hintergrund einer steiler werdenden Zinskurve seine Kapitalwachstumsprognosen reduziert und die Schätzung für den gewichteten durchschnittlichen Kapitalkostensatz erhöht, schrieb der Experte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.03.2022 / 19:44 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2022 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
23,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
18,46 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
24,59%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
17,81 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,14%
Analyst Name::
Tim Leckie 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
07:10 Grand City Properties Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.03.22 Grand City Properties Equal Weight Barclays Capital
17.03.22 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.03.22 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
16.03.22 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grand City Properties S.A. 17,77 -3,58% Grand City Properties S.A.

Aktienempfehlungen

09:45 Aroundtown Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:45 ABOUT YOU Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:33 Siemens Healthineers Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09:11 Danone Overweight Barclays Capital
09:07 TAG Immobilien Overweight Barclays Capital
09:02 Henkel vz. Equal Weight Barclays Capital
08:41 UBS Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:40 Credit Suisse Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:39 Siemens Healthineers Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:37 Danone Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:35 Sixt Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:17 WACKER CHEMIE Buy Baader Bank
08:15 Basler Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:14 CANCOM Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07:57 Siemens Healthineers Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:53 GEA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:51 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:36 Dermapharm Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:35 Compleo Charging Solutions Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:27 Lloyds Banking Group Underperform RBC Capital Markets
07:10 Grand City Properties Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.03.22 Nestlé Neutral Credit Suisse Group
29.03.22 Siemens Energy Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.03.22 ExxonMobil Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.03.22 AUTO1 Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.03.22 flatexDEGIRO Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.03.22 Beiersdorf Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.03.22 Tesla Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.03.22 RELX Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.03.22 Danone Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.03.22 Sanofi Buy UBS AG
29.03.22 ABOUT YOU Buy UBS AG
29.03.22 Aroundtown Neutral UBS AG
29.03.22 Dermapharm Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.03.22 BASF Neutral UBS AG
29.03.22 CANCOM Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.03.22 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.03.22 WACKER CHEMIE Buy UBS AG
29.03.22 Givaudan Neutral UBS AG
29.03.22 Zur Rose Sell UBS AG
29.03.22 Danone Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.03.22 Aroundtown Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.03.22 Nordex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.03.22 Tesla Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.03.22 ABOUT YOU Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.03.22 Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.03.22 Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.03.22 Sanofi Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.03.22 Givaudan Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.03.22 ABOUT YOU Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
App Store Play Store
© 2022 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store