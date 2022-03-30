Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Grand City Properties von "Overweight" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 26 auf 23 Euro gesenkt. Analyst Tim Leckie begründete sein neues Anlagevotum mit dem Hinweis, dass andere Immobilienwerte wie beispielsweise LEG größeres Aufwärtspotenzial hätten. Zudem habe er vor dem Hintergrund einer steiler werdenden Zinskurve seine Kapitalwachstumsprognosen reduziert und die Schätzung für den gewichteten durchschnittlichen Kapitalkostensatz erhöht, schrieb der Experte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.03.2022 / 19:44 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2022 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
23,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
18,46 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24,59%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
17,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,14%
|Analyst Name::
Tim Leckie
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Grand City Properties auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 23 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|07:32
|ROUNDUP: Grand City Properties verdient etwas mehr - Aktie unter Druck (dpa-AFX)
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties verdient etwas mehr (dpa-AFX)
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2021 results (EQS Group)
|16.03.22
|DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2021 results (EQS Group)
|16.03.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Grand City Properties auf 'Equal Weight' (dpa-AFX)
|02.02.22
|Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|18.11.21
|DGAP-CMS: Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|18.11.21
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|07:10
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|07:10
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.01.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|21.09.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.08.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|07:10
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.22
|Grand City Properties Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|17,77
|-3,58%
Aktienempfehlungen
|09:45
|Aroundtown Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:45
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:33
|Siemens Healthineers Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09:11
|Danone Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:07
|TAG Immobilien Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:02
|Henkel vz. Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08:41
|UBS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:40
|Credit Suisse Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:39
|Siemens Healthineers Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:37
|Danone Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:35
|Sixt Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:17
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|Baader Bank
|08:15
|Basler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:14
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:57
|Siemens Healthineers Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:53
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:51
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:36
|Dermapharm Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:35
|Compleo Charging Solutions Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:27
|Lloyds Banking Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:10
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Nestlé Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|Siemens Energy Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.03.22
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|RELX Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|Danone Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|Dermapharm Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.03.22
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.03.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.03.22
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|Givaudan Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|Zur Rose Sell
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|Danone Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.03.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.03.22
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.03.22
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|Sanofi Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.03.22
|Givaudan Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.03.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.