NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Grand City Properties von "Overweight" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 26 auf 23 Euro gesenkt. Analyst Tim Leckie begründete sein neues Anlagevotum mit dem Hinweis, dass andere Immobilienwerte wie beispielsweise LEG größeres Aufwärtspotenzial hätten. Zudem habe er vor dem Hintergrund einer steiler werdenden Zinskurve seine Kapitalwachstumsprognosen reduziert und die Schätzung für den gewichteten durchschnittlichen Kapitalkostensatz erhöht, schrieb der Experte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.03.2022 / 19:44 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2022 / 00:15 / GMT



