Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 17,30 auf 14,40 Euro gesenkt. Die schlechteste Sektorentwicklung im europäischen Anlagespektrum verdeutliche die Sorge, dass der Zinsrückenwind für die Immobilienunternehmen verschwunden sei und massive Wertverluste drohten, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er kappte seine Ergebnisschätzungen bis 2024 weiter und auch seine Kursziele im Schnitt um neuerliche 9 Prozent. Nach massiven Kursverlusten ergäben sich aber auch Chancen - das durchschnittliche Kurspotenzial liege bei 7 Prozent./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.07.2022 / 23:25 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
14,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
13,13 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,67%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
12,47 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,48%
|Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
Aktienempfehlungen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|06:48
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.07.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|06.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|06:48
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.07.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|06.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|29.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|06.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.05.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.22
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|04.07.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.05.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.09.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.08.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|06:48
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.22
|Grand City Properties Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|12,87
|-2,20%
Aktienempfehlungen
|08:21
|BASF Add
|Baader Bank
|08:19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:19
|Zur Rose Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:42
|Vonovia Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:41
|WACKER CHEMIE Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:40
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:40
|Evonik Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:39
|BASF Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:54
|AB InBev Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:54
|BASF Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:52
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:51
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:51
|Vonovia Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:48
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.07.22
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.07.22
|ING Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|ING Group Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.07.22
|Hannover Rück Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.22
|BASF Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.07.22
|HeidelbergCement Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.07.22
|Daimler Truck Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|Intel Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.07.22
|AB InBev Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.07.22
|Kering Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.07.22
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.07.22
|Richemont Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.07.22
|TAG Immobilien Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.07.22
|Swiss Re Sell
|UBS AG
|11.07.22
|Hannover Rück Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.07.22
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
|UBS AG
|11.07.22
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.07.22
|HSBC Holdings Buy
|UBS AG
|11.07.22
|Airbus Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.07.22
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.07.22
|ASML NV Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.07.22
|Siltronic Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.07.22
|Sixt Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.07.22
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.07.22
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.07.22
|Deutsche Post Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.07.22
|Uniper Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.07.22
|Fortum Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.07.22
|RWE Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.07.22
|E.ON Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.07.22
|Twitter Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.07.22
|Brenntag Buy
|Baader Bank
|11.07.22
|Software Buy
|Baader Bank
|11.07.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG