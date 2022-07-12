DAX 12.724 -0,9%  MDAX 25.368 -1,3%  Dow 31.174 -0,5%  Nasdaq 11.860 -2,2%  Gold 1.735 0,1%  TecDAX 2.946 -1,1%  EStoxx50 3.443 -0,8%  Nikkei 26.337 -1,8%  Dollar 1,0004 -0,3%  Öl 104,8 -1,6% 


+++ BÖRSE ONLINE Kennenlern-Abo: 12 Ausgaben für 39,00 € statt 59,88 € +++ Zum Angebot. +++ -w-

12.07.2022 06:48:41

Grand City Properties Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 17,30 auf 14,40 Euro gesenkt. Die schlechteste Sektorentwicklung im europäischen Anlagespektrum verdeutliche die Sorge, dass der Zinsrückenwind für die Immobilienunternehmen verschwunden sei und massive Wertverluste drohten, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er kappte seine Ergebnisschätzungen bis 2024 weiter und auch seine Kursziele im Schnitt um neuerliche 9 Prozent. Nach massiven Kursverlusten ergäben sich aber auch Chancen - das durchschnittliche Kurspotenzial liege bei 7 Prozent./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.07.2022 / 23:25 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
14,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
13,13 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
9,67%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
12,47 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,48%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
06:48 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.07.22 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
29.06.22 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
06.06.22 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.05.22 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grand City Properties S.A. 12,87 -2,20% Grand City Properties S.A.

Aktienempfehlungen

08:21 BASF Add Baader Bank
08:19 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:19 Zur Rose Hold Deutsche Bank AG
07:42 Vonovia Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07:41 WACKER CHEMIE Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:40 Covestro Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:40 Evonik Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:39 BASF Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06:54 AB InBev Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:54 BASF Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:52 LEG Immobilien Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:51 Aroundtown Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:51 Vonovia Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:48 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.07.22 Novo Nordisk Neutral Credit Suisse Group
11.07.22 JPMorgan Chase Outperform Credit Suisse Group
11.07.22 ING Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.07.22 ING Group Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
11.07.22 Hannover Rück Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.07.22 BASF Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.07.22 HeidelbergCement Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.07.22 Daimler Truck Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.07.22 Intel Underweight Barclays Capital
11.07.22 AB InBev Overweight Barclays Capital
11.07.22 Kering Overweight Barclays Capital
11.07.22 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight Barclays Capital
11.07.22 Richemont Overweight Barclays Capital
11.07.22 TAG Immobilien Underweight Barclays Capital
11.07.22 Swiss Re Sell UBS AG
11.07.22 Hannover Rück Neutral UBS AG
11.07.22 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy UBS AG
11.07.22 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG
11.07.22 HSBC Holdings Buy UBS AG
11.07.22 Airbus Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.07.22 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.07.22 ASML NV Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11.07.22 Siltronic Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11.07.22 Sixt Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.07.22 Deutsche Börse Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.07.22 BNP Paribas Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.07.22 Ahold Delhaize Outperform Bernstein Research
11.07.22 Deutsche Post Market-Perform Bernstein Research
11.07.22 Uniper Market-Perform Bernstein Research
11.07.22 Fortum Underperform Bernstein Research
11.07.22 RWE Outperform Bernstein Research
11.07.22 E.ON Outperform Bernstein Research
11.07.22 Twitter Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.07.22 Brenntag Buy Baader Bank
11.07.22 Software Buy Baader Bank
11.07.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral UBS AG
App Store Play Store
© 2022 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store