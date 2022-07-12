NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 17,30 auf 14,40 Euro gesenkt. Die schlechteste Sektorentwicklung im europäischen Anlagespektrum verdeutliche die Sorge, dass der Zinsrückenwind für die Immobilienunternehmen verschwunden sei und massive Wertverluste drohten, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er kappte seine Ergebnisschätzungen bis 2024 weiter und auch seine Kursziele im Schnitt um neuerliche 9 Prozent. Nach massiven Kursverlusten ergäben sich aber auch Chancen - das durchschnittliche Kurspotenzial liege bei 7 Prozent./ag/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.07.2022 / 23:25 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





