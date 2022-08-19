Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen von 14,40 auf 13,90 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator kappte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Ergebnisschätzungen je Aktie bis 2026. Den Grund dafür sieht er in höheren Zinskosten im Zusammenhang mit zwei Hybridanleihen./ck/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.08.2022 / 17:24 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
13,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
12,96 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7,25%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
12,67 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,71%
|Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
