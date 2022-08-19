NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen von 14,40 auf 13,90 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator kappte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Ergebnisschätzungen je Aktie bis 2026. Den Grund dafür sieht er in höheren Zinskosten im Zusammenhang mit zwei Hybridanleihen./ck/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.08.2022 / 17:24 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST







