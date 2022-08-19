DAX 13.545 -1,1%  MDAX 26.985 -2,0%  Dow 33.707 -0,9%  Nasdaq 13.243 -2,0%  Gold 1.747 0,0%  TecDAX 3.110 -0,9%  EStoxx50 3.730 -1,3%  Nikkei 28.930 0,0%  Dollar 1,0040 0,0%  Öl 96,1 -0,5% 


30 Aktien für die Zukunft. Die große BÖRSE ONLINE-Analyse. -w-

19.08.2022 14:42:16

Grand City Properties Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen von 14,40 auf 13,90 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator kappte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Ergebnisschätzungen je Aktie bis 2026. Den Grund dafür sieht er in höheren Zinskosten im Zusammenhang mit zwei Hybridanleihen./ck/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.08.2022 / 17:24 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
13,90 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
12,96 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
7,25%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
12,67 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,71%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
19.08.22 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.08.22 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
16.08.22 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.08.22 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.07.22 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grand City Properties S.A. 12,67 -2,76% Grand City Properties S.A.

Aktienempfehlungen

19.08.22 Delivery Hero Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.08.22 Zur Rose Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.08.22 BMW Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.08.22 HSBC Holdings Buy UBS AG
19.08.22 Barclays Buy UBS AG
19.08.22 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.08.22 Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.08.22 Kering Buy UBS AG
19.08.22 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy UBS AG
19.08.22 HelloFresh Halten DZ BANK
19.08.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform Credit Suisse Group
19.08.22 CRH Buy UBS AG
19.08.22 LANXESS Buy UBS AG
19.08.22 Aroundtown Neutral UBS AG
19.08.22 Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy UBS AG
19.08.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.08.22 AXA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.08.22 Allianz Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.08.22 Fraport Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.08.22 LEG Immobilien Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.08.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.08.22 Zur Rose Hold Deutsche Bank AG
19.08.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.08.22 Delivery Hero Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.08.22 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.08.22 Zur Rose Equal Weight Barclays Capital
19.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
19.08.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight Barclays Capital
19.08.22 Delivery Hero Buy UBS AG
19.08.22 Fresenius Medical Care Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.08.22 Fresenius Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.08.22 Siemens Healthineers Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.08.22 Philips Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.08.22 SYNLAB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.08.22 Gerresheimer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.08.22 Zur Rose Buy Warburg Research
19.08.22 HELLA Hold Warburg Research
19.08.22 Just Eat Takeaway.com Market-Perform Bernstein Research
19.08.22 Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.08.22 NEL ASA Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.08.22 Prosus Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.08.22 Scout24 Outperform RBC Capital Markets
19.08.22 Zur Rose Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.08.22 KION GROUP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.08.22 Saint-Gobain Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.08.22 Holcim Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.08.22 HeidelbergCement Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.08.22 CRH Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.08.22 flatexDEGIRO Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.08.22 Merck Kaufen DZ BANK
App Store Play Store
© 2022 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store