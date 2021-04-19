Grand City Properties overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 24,50 auf 23,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Ergebnisse für 2020 hätten enttäuscht und auch der Ausblick des Immobilienkonzerns sei nicht gerade aufregend, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer Studie vom Freitag. Er sieht in der Branche bei anderen Werten bessere Chancen./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2021 / 09:47 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2021 / 09:51 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. overweight
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
23,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
22,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,43%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
22,64 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,80%
|Analyst Name::
Paul May
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|22,64
|-0,44%
