Grand City Properties overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 24,50 auf 23,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Ergebnisse für 2020 hätten enttäuscht und auch der Ausblick des Immobilienkonzerns sei nicht gerade aufregend, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer Studie vom Freitag. Er sieht in der Branche bei anderen Werten bessere Chancen./ag/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2021 / 09:47 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2021 / 09:51 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.