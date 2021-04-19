 Grand City Properties overweight von Barclays Capital - 19.04.21 - BÖRSE ONLINE
19.04.2021 08:09:24

Grand City Properties overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 24,50 auf 23,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Ergebnisse für 2020 hätten enttäuscht und auch der Ausblick des Immobilienkonzerns sei nicht gerade aufregend, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer Studie vom Freitag. Er sieht in der Branche bei anderen Werten bessere Chancen./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2021 / 09:47 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2021 / 09:51 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. overweight
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
23,50 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
22,72 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
3,43%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
22,64 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,80%
Analyst Name::
Paul May 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grand City Properties S.A. 22,64 -0,44% Grand City Properties S.A.

