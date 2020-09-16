NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach einem Zwischenbericht auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 27,50 Euro belassen. Der Modekonzern habe damit ein robustes zweites Geschäftsquartal bestätigt, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Auch der aktuelle Geschäftsverlauf enttäusche bisher nicht./ajx/gl



