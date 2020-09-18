18.09.2020 10:59:09

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Quartzalszahlen von 28,50 auf 29,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Modekonzerns sei deutlich besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Olivia Townsend in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.09.2020 / 14:53 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.09.2020 / 14:53 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) buy
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
29,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
25,76 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
12,58%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
24,86 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,65%
Analyst Name::
Olivia Townsend 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

