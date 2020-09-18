Inditex buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Quartzalszahlen von 28,50 auf 29,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Modekonzerns sei deutlich besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Olivia Townsend in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/tav
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.09.2020 / 14:53 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.09.2020 / 14:53 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) buy
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
29,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
25,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,58%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
24,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,65%
|Analyst Name::
Olivia Townsend
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|24,86
|-2,05%
