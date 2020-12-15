NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 31 Euro belassen. Die Ergebnisse hätten in den Wochen vor dem zweiten Lockdown in Europa eine starke Erholung gezeigt, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der unmittelbare Ausblick sei allerdings wegen der Beschleunigung der jüngsten Corona-Infektionen noch unsicherer geworden./ck/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 03:14 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 03:14 / ET



