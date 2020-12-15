15.12.2020 10:19:07

Inditex buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 31 Euro belassen. Die Ergebnisse hätten in den Wochen vor dem zweiten Lockdown in Europa eine starke Erholung gezeigt, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der unmittelbare Ausblick sei allerdings wegen der Beschleunigung der jüngsten Corona-Infektionen noch unsicherer geworden./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 03:14 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 03:14 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) buy
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
31,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
27,58 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
12,40%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
27,65 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,12%
Analyst Name::
James Grzinic 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 27,65 -0,65% Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

