NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Das erste Geschäftshalbjahr des Modekonzerns habe positive Umsatztrends gezeigt und starke Margen, schrieb Analystin Aneesha Sherman in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 07:01 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
29,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
market-perform
|Kurs*:
25,37 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,31%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
25,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,44%
|Analyst Name::
Aneesha Sherman
|KGV*:
-
