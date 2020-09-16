NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Das erste Geschäftshalbjahr des Modekonzerns habe positive Umsatztrends gezeigt und starke Margen, schrieb Analystin Aneesha Sherman in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 07:01 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / / UTC



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.