16.09.2020 13:17:02

Inditex market-perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Das erste Geschäftshalbjahr des Modekonzerns habe positive Umsatztrends gezeigt und starke Margen, schrieb Analystin Aneesha Sherman in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 07:01 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) market-perform
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
Bernstein Research 		Kursziel:
29,00 €
Rating jetzt:
market-perform		 Kurs*:
25,37 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
14,31%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
25,34 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,44%
Analyst Name::
Aneesha Sherman 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
13:17 Inditex market-perform Bernstein Research
10:32 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:26 Inditex overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:25 Inditex buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:11 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 25,34 12,12% Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

Aktienempfehlungen

14:13 MTU Aero Engines Neutral UBS AG
13:33 Adobe Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13:31 adidas Verkaufen DZ BANK
13:30 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA buy UBS AG
13:29 Continental Neutral UBS AG
13:28 Adobe overweight Barclays Capital
13:27 FedEx Equal weight Barclays Capital
13:26 Apple Equal weight Barclays Capital
13:24 STMicroelectronics buy UBS AG
13:22 Volkswagen (VW) vz buy UBS AG
13:20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
13:19 Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
13:17 Adobe Outperform Bernstein Research
13:17 Inditex market-perform Bernstein Research
12:40 ams buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
12:36 Brenntag Halten Independent Research GmbH
12:23 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:23 Philips Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:19 Gerresheimer buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:58 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
10:56 Dialog Semiconductor buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
10:55 Brenntag Neutral UBS AG
10:51 Brenntag Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10:46 JENOPTIK buy Warburg Research
10:43 Brenntag buy Warburg Research
10:42 Brenntag Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
10:33 Merck Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:32 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:31 Merck Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:30 Brenntag buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:26 Inditex overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:25 Inditex buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:11 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09:00 GRENKE buy Warburg Research
08:28 Aroundtown SA buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08:00 VINCI Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07:59 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07:59 Adobe overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:58 Adobe Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07:58 Adobe Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07:57 Apple Neutral Credit Suisse Group
07:49 Apple overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:39 Brenntag add Baader Bank
07:38 Apple Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:36 FedEx Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:30 FedEx overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:15 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:14 freenet buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:00 Brenntag overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.09.20 Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store