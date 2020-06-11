Die schnellste DAX-Rally aller Zeiten: Alle Infos - und wie Anleger sich positionieren. In der neuen Ausgabe von €uro am Sonntag.
11.06.2020 07:27:41

Inditex Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 24 Euro belassen. Die Verluste im ersten Quartal seien höher gewesen als prognostiziert, schrieb Analyst Simon Irwin in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Restrukturierung der Filialen des Modekonzerns sei notwendig .Irwin kürzte seine Gewinnschätzungen./ajx/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.06.2020 / 04:16 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Neutral
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group 		Kursziel:
24,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
26,02 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,75%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
25,65 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,43%
Analyst Name::
Simon Irwin 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

