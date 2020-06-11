ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 24 Euro belassen. Die Verluste im ersten Quartal seien höher gewesen als prognostiziert, schrieb Analyst Simon Irwin in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Restrukturierung der Filialen des Modekonzerns sei notwendig .Irwin kürzte seine Gewinnschätzungen./ajx/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.06.2020 / 04:16 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





