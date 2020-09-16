NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 26 Euro belassen. Das zweite Geschäftsquartal des Modekonzerns sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Einschätzung. Die aktuelle Situation stelle sich allerdings schwächer dar./mf/ajx



