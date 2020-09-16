Inditex Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Das zweite Geschäftsquartal des Modekonzerns sei etwas besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Einschätzung. Langfristig sollte das Unternehmen zu den Gewinnern gehören./mf/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 02:28 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 02:33 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
27,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
24,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,09%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
25,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,55%
|Analyst Name::
Richard Chamberlain
|KGV*:
-
|RBC Capital Markets