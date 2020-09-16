NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Das zweite Geschäftsquartal des Modekonzerns sei etwas besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Einschätzung. Langfristig sollte das Unternehmen zu den Gewinnern gehören./mf/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 02:28 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 02:33 / ET



