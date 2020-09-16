NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Halbjahreszahlen von 27,00 auf 28,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Der spanische Textilhändler habe robuster als erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Chamberlain verwies unter anderem auf den sehr hohen Umsatz im Online-Geschäft. Hinzu kämen bessere Aussichten bezüglich der Entwicklung der Bruttomarge sowie eine schärfere Kostenkontrolle./la/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 10:21 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 10:21 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.